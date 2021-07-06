County Board supervisor proposing overtime pay for Sheriff's Department supervisors

The unpaid overtime hours worked last summer during the riots and civil unrest in the city caught at least one Kenosha County Board supervisor's attention.
And he's authored a proposal to try to remedy that situation.
In a resolution submitted June 28, Supervisor Terry Rose is seeking back overtime pay for all the salaried employees within the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
Rose said it came to the attention of the Finance Committee that supervisors — including the chief deputy, captains, lieutenants and sergeants — worked up to 100 hours a week in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake last Aug. 23.
"This was uncompensated," Rose said. "The sheriff did give them a day off for that, but in my opinion, that is insufficient in the era of COVID and also in the dangerous situation the community found itself in for a substantial period of time.
"I believe that, during periods of overtime that are required by the sheriff and the chief deputy, they ought to be compensated. Right now, they're working for free."
Not a reaction
Rose said Tuesday that his proposal wasn't a reaction to a plan implemented by then-Captain Bill Beth and former Captain Robert Hallisy that allowed salaried exempt employees to receive paid time off for working outside their normal shifts (see Page A1).
Bill Beth has since been demoted to sergeant, and Hallisy retired. Rose voted against Beth's demotion that was upheld, 6-1, by the Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee.
"I don't know if it was a reaction, as much as it's a problem that's been outstanding for a long time," Rose said Tuesday. "That was a focus of what was substantially involved in the (Bill) Beth demotion. Therefore, I thought this was a problem whose time has come, and it was time to solve it. That's why I proposed what I did."
Rose said his proposal is completely different than what had been implemented by Bill Beth and Hallisy.
"Beth's proposal was more along the lines of paid off time," Rose said. "This has nothing to do with paid off-time. They get vacations and other time off. I think people ought to be paid money for the work done and leave it at that."
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Tuesday afternoon that he had not yet seen Rose's proposal, but he is working toward a similar solution as his department develops its budget for 2022.
Any similar proposal would have to go before the County Board, as well, Beth said.
"I would have to work with the County Board, but as far as doing anything for 2020 or 2021, I don't foresee any way that's going to happen," he said. "It's for next year's budget and going through the budget process to make it happen.
"... I know it's something we've been working on to accomplish, supervisors to get overtime. We've been bringing it up in discussions the last few years, and with the riots last year ... It's something that the entire County Board would have to approve. We're going to work through the budget process to see if we can make it happen."
Rose said he understands that supervisory employees — Beth said there are 126 on the department — are paid on a salary, but he also believes when the work week reaches triple digits, something more is needed to fairly compensate them.
"They're salaried employees, granted, but when you're working 100 hours a week on a homicide, a riot situation or some other type of extraordinary event, overtime at time-and-a-half is, I believe, necessary," Rose said.
Wants it retroactive
Rose's proposal dates back to Aug. 1, 2020, and would not have an "end" date, he said, as it's something he wants to see become the new policy.
Funding for the overtime, which has yet to be calculated, would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which has earmarked $33 million for the county, with the balance to come from the county's general fund, according to the resolution.
"There's no end date," Rose said. "This would be the new policy, that if one is working overtime, you would be paid for that overtime.
"Overtime is controlled by the sheriff, so if he doesn't want people working overtime, they're not going to work overtime. It's not something that's self-driven, but rather driven by the administration."
Rose said his proposal is also driven by conversations he's had with deputies, who have said they're not interested in a promotion because of the difference in pay.
And that's not the kind of situation that is beneficial, Rose said.
"I've talked to many deputies who say, 'Well, I don't want to apply for the position of sergeant and upwards, because they're not compensated for overtime. I make more money as a regular deputy working overtime than I would as a supervisory staff,'" he said. "We don't want to have that kind of situation.
"We want to have that incentive that, if one is a good deputy or supervisory material, you want to make this a career and move up the line. That will happen if you compensate them for overtime."
The proposal now will be referred to the committee level, Rose said, and eventually will head to the County Board for possible action.
"This has been a problem for years," Rose said. "It's been talked about. It has not been addressed. This is an idea whose time has come. We're not supporting defunding of police, but improving the law enforcement."
Beth said there's no doubt every member of the department was pushed to the limit during last summer's riots.
"Every single, sworn person in our department was here for several hours for several days for a few weeks," he said. "It was very draining, and it obviously was time consuming."