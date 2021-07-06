County Board supervisor proposing overtime pay for Sheriff's Department supervisors

Bill Beth has since been demoted to sergeant, and Hallisy retired. Rose voted against Beth's demotion that was upheld, 6-1, by the Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee.

"I don't know if it was a reaction, as much as it's a problem that's been outstanding for a long time," Rose said Tuesday. "That was a focus of what was substantially involved in the (Bill) Beth demotion. Therefore, I thought this was a problem whose time has come, and it was time to solve it. That's why I proposed what I did."

Rose said his proposal is completely different than what had been implemented by Bill Beth and Hallisy.

"Beth's proposal was more along the lines of paid off time," Rose said. "This has nothing to do with paid off-time. They get vacations and other time off. I think people ought to be paid money for the work done and leave it at that."

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Tuesday afternoon that he had not yet seen Rose's proposal, but he is working toward a similar solution as his department develops its budget for 2022.

Any similar proposal would have to go before the County Board, as well, Beth said.