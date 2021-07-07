County Board supervisor pushing for Rogers Behavioral Health in-patient facility in Kenosha

Caring for patients in need of mental health treatment isn’t anything new.
But in the COVID-19 era, it’s something that has seemingly taken on a more important focus.
That’s the impetus behind one Kenosha County Board supervisor’s quest to have an in-patient residential facility here that would serve residents in both Kenosha and Racine counties.
Discussions for such a facility with Rogers Behavioral Health, which has an out-patient location in Kenosha at 9916 75th St., are still in the informal stages and are ongoing — but nothing is imminent.
County Board District 10 Supervisor Andy Berg is spearheading the idea, which he said came about in the last several years and has picked up steam as he’s seen a need for beds to serve both counties.
And for him, it’s personal, as his son received care about two years ago.
“From watching his treatment and recovery there, it kind of spurred my brain,” Berg said. “We have this organization (Rogers) that is specific to mental health, so what can we do to get them here? I started engaging their leadership, speaking with them and showing our interest and our needs.”
Rogers Vice President of Marketing and Communications Anne Ballentine confirmed Wednesday there have been talks, but she said the focus here remains on both the partial hospitalization and intensive out-patient programs that the current Kenosha location, which opened in 2003, delivers.
“We have had discussions with Andy about his desire to develop in-patient treatment in Kenosha, and while there is a possibility at some point in the future, our priority at this time is to expand Rogers’ partial hospitalization and intensive out-patient care in Kenosha,” Ballentine said.
“With treatment taking place three to six hours a day, five days a week, we are able to help our patients achieve meaningful long-term results.”
Ballentine added that, should any patients here need in-patient or residential treatment, those services can be provided at Rogers’ other southeastern Wisconsin facilities in West Allis, Oconomowoc or Brown Deer, which are the three that offer in-patient care.
The Oconomowoc and West Allis locations also have residential care, which is overnight for 30 to 60 days or longer, Ballentine said. The Brown Deer location also is in the midst of an expansion to add residential care.
Both types of out-patient care, partial hospitalization and intensive treatment, are extensive, Ballentine said, and that remains Rogers’ focus currently at the Kenosha location.
Partial hospitalization is six hours a day, five days a week, while the intensive out-patient care is three hours a day, five days a week — and both are for lengthy periods of time, Ballentine said.
“That is what we offer in the Kenosha community now, and we have considerable demand based on the mental health and opioid crisis,” she said. “That really is our top priority. ... We’re committed to the community and to what we do best.”
Talking dollars
Should discussions eventually progress to the addition of an in-patient facility here, Berg said the price tag for that facility would reach around $15 million.
Berg said his hope is to use some of the funds earmarked by the federal American Cares Recovery Act for both counties, and possibly money the county likely will receive to fund opioid treatment and prevention programing through a settlement of a lawsuit against drug manufacturers.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill last month that will send part of the settlement to county governments, including Kenosha.
“We should be able to get some of those dollars and contribute it toward that so we have a mental health hospital here in the county,” Berg said.
Berg said he’s hoping to progress his plan into future meetings between Rogers and county leadership — but for now, his focus continues on getting in-patient beds in place.
“We have zero beds,” he said. “That’s been my push. That’s absolutely something this county needs. As much as we’re growing economically and business-wise, (it’s needed). Our affordable housing is costing more. It’s not affordable housing from five years ago. The market rate is higher.
“As everything is increasing around here, we have to increase our services, too. If we’re going to be attracting people from Illinois to come here and new graduates from college, we have to provide the services, the mental health services, too.”
COVID impact
Rogers, which has facilities around the country — including four on the West Coast, several in the Midwest and the South and one in Pennsylvania — has seen a considerable increase in mental health needs during the pandemic, Ballentine said.
And that’s really across the board in the services Rogers offers.
“Our calls have increased, our participation in our programs has increased across the country,” she said.
Not that there hasn’t always been a need for mental health care before COVID, Ballentine said, but it’s definitely been amplified.
“We were already talking about tremendous increases in mental health and addiction issues and concerns prior to COVID,” Ballentine said.