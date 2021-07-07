County Board supervisor pushing for Rogers Behavioral Health in-patient facility in Kenosha

Caring for patients in need of mental health treatment isn’t anything new.

But in the COVID-19 era, it’s something that has seemingly taken on a more important focus.

That’s the impetus behind one Kenosha County Board supervisor’s quest to have an in-patient residential facility here that would serve residents in both Kenosha and Racine counties.

Discussions for such a facility with Rogers Behavioral Health, which has an out-patient location in Kenosha at 9916 75th St., are still in the informal stages and are ongoing — but nothing is imminent.

County Board District 10 Supervisor Andy Berg is spearheading the idea, which he said came about in the last several years and has picked up steam as he’s seen a need for beds to serve both counties.

And for him, it’s personal, as his son received care about two years ago.

“From watching his treatment and recovery there, it kind of spurred my brain,” Berg said. “We have this organization (Rogers) that is specific to mental health, so what can we do to get them here? I started engaging their leadership, speaking with them and showing our interest and our needs.”