County Board to allow virtual citizen comments

Virtual citizen comments will now be allowed during Kenosha County Board meetings under a resolution approved last week.

Citizens who wish to speak during the citizens’ comments portion of board meetings will need to register with Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin by 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting so appropriate technical preparations can be made to recognize the speaker.

Bachochin said Thursday the process for registering will be announced shortly.

Under the resolution, virtual comments from “any location, on any device” will be allowed until the County Board resumes in-person meetings.

“It does allow for better participation,” supervisor Terry Rose, said.

All of the other rules regarding citizen comments will still be in place. Time limits will be enforced, for example.

Supervisors Jeff Gentz and Gabe Nudo were the only supervisors to vote against allowing virtual comments. Gentz said he would prefer the County Board, which has been meeting virtually since Nov. 17, to resume meeting in person. He asked for discussion of that to be added to the agenda of the next board meeting.