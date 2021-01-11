 Skip to main content
County Board to allow virtual citizen comments
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD

County Board to allow virtual citizen comments

Virtual citizen comments will now be allowed during Kenosha County Board meetings under a resolution approved last week.

Citizens who wish to speak during the citizens’ comments portion of board meetings will need to register with Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin by 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting so appropriate technical preparations can be made to recognize the speaker.

Bachochin said Thursday the process for registering will be announced shortly.

Under the resolution, virtual comments from “any location, on any device” will be allowed until the County Board resumes in-person meetings.

“It does allow for better participation,” supervisor Terry Rose, said.

All of the other rules regarding citizen comments will still be in place. Time limits will be enforced, for example.

Supervisors Jeff Gentz and Gabe Nudo were the only supervisors to vote against allowing virtual comments. Gentz said he would prefer the County Board, which has been meeting virtually since Nov. 17, to resume meeting in person. He asked for discussion of that to be added to the agenda of the next board meeting.

Supervisor Erin Decker asked if the county will help accommodate those who do not have access to a device.

“If someone doesn’t have access to internet will there be a place they can go to use a device,” Decker asked.

Staff responded that no location will be provided because it could lead to groups of people gathering, which is why the board is not meeting in person to begin with.

Supervisor Zach Rodriguez suggested citizens without internet access be allowed to phone into the meeting.

“We absolutely could accommodate that,” Shawn Smith, Chief Information Officer, said.

Bachochin can be reached at 262-653-2552 or via email at Regi.Bachochin@kenoshacounty.org.

Regi Bachochin

Bachochin

terry rose

Rose

