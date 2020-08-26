County Board to Gov. Evers: Send 1,500 National Guard members with police powers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County Board Chairman John O’Day and Vice Chairwoman Monica Yuhas have sent this letter to Gov. Evers on behalf of the whole County Board, requesting that additional National Guard members with police powers be sent to Kenosha County immediately.

Here is the letter:

"We, the undersigned, are urgently asking for your swift action to activate more National Guard troops with police powers to be sent to Kenosha County. Our county is under attack. Our businesses are under attack. Our homes are under attack. Our local law enforcement agencies need additional support to help bring civility back to our community.

"We are formally asking for 1,500 National Guard members with police powers to be sent to Kenosha County immediately. Our county is in a state of emergency and we need additional law enforcement to help preserve and save Kenosha County.

"We encourage you to visit Kenosha County and see firsthand the destruction that has been inflicted on our community."

