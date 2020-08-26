County Board to Gov. Evers: Send 1,500 National Guard members with police powers

×
Demonstrators chant during a non-violent protest before the curfew on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Demonstrators chant during a non-violent protest at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
A man stands with non-violent protestors near the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
A member of law enforcement looks out the courthouse doors upon the demonstrators on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Kenosha County Board Chairman John O’Day and Vice Chairwoman Monica Yuhas have sent this letter to Gov. Evers on behalf of the whole County Board, requesting that additional National Guard members with police powers be sent to Kenosha County immediately.
"We, the undersigned, are urgently asking for your swift action to activate more National Guard troops with police powers to be sent to Kenosha County. Our county is under attack. Our businesses are under attack. Our homes are under attack. Our local law enforcement agencies need additional support to help bring civility back to our community.
"We are formally asking for 1,500 National Guard members with police powers to be sent to Kenosha County immediately. Our county is in a state of emergency and we need additional law enforcement to help preserve and save Kenosha County.
"We encourage you to visit Kenosha County and see firsthand the destruction that has been inflicted on our community."
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Broken cell phones lay on the ground outside of a ransacked business in Uptown.
Eric Oertle picks up a framed photograph and cuts his hand while cleaning up damage done to his looted storefront, Computer Adventure, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Pat Oertle is overwhelmed with the damage done to her family business, Computer Adventure, in Uptown on Tuesday.
Pat Oertle is overwhelmed with the damage done to her family business, Computer Adventure, in Uptown on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Pat Oertle is overwhelmed with the damage done to her family business, Computer Adventure, in Uptown on Tuesday.
Pat Oertle is overwhelmed with the damage done to her family business, Computer Adventure, in Uptown on Tuesday.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
