County Board will continue to meet virtually

Decker appealed that opinion. Such an appeal takes the form of a motion “to sustain the decision of the board chairman,” who has accepted the opinion of corporation counsel. The appeal was successful, with only nine of 21 supervisors voting to sustain.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Decker’s motion advanced. Supervisors who voiced support of the motion said it does not require staff to attend virtually and also gives the public — in addition to elected and appointed officials — the option to make in-person comments. Those who were opposed voiced concern about the ability to ensure social distancing and the safety of people in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Differing opinions

“I think this is a good compromise,” Supervisor Rose said.

Ron Frederick, who said he has gotten his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, disagreed.

“I can still pass on the virus to someone else, even though I had the shot,” Frederick said. “I think we are putting each other’s lives in danger. I would hope we would consider each other. Please, let’s not do this.”

Some said there is an absurdity to meeting in person when they will all just be on their laptops anyway to accommodate those who attend virtually.