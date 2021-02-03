County Board will continue to meet virtually

The County Board and its committees will continue to meet virtually after a motion to move to a hybrid model allowing for in-person or virtual attendance failed to get the needed two-thirds vote of County Board supervisors.
The final vote, which did garner a 13-8 simple majority, came following a convoluted web of motions, amendments to motions and challenges to the advice from corporation counsel.
First came a motion for a full return to in-person meetings. The County Board has been meeting virtually since late last year after it voted 14-2 in favor of a resolution to do so.
An amendment was offered by Supervisor Erin Decker, seconded by Supervisor Terry Rose, to allow people the option to attend either virtually or in person through April.
Then things got tangled.
Supervisors questioned if the hybrid model could be reintroduced after basically the same motion failed by a slim margin in January.
Joseph Cardamone of corporation counsel opined that the initial resolution was not out of order because it was different than the hybrid motion that failed in January. Cardamone said Decker’s amendment, eventually voted on, was out of order.
“I believe that is not in order,” Cardamone said. “That is what was voted on two weeks ago.”
Decker appealed that opinion. Such an appeal takes the form of a motion “to sustain the decision of the board chairman,” who has accepted the opinion of corporation counsel. The appeal was successful, with only nine of 21 supervisors voting to sustain.
Decker’s motion advanced. Supervisors who voiced support of the motion said it does not require staff to attend virtually and also gives the public — in addition to elected and appointed officials — the option to make in-person comments. Those who were opposed voiced concern about the ability to ensure social distancing and the safety of people in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Differing opinions
“I think this is a good compromise,” Supervisor Rose said.
Ron Frederick, who said he has gotten his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, disagreed.
“I can still pass on the virus to someone else, even though I had the shot,” Frederick said. “I think we are putting each other’s lives in danger. I would hope we would consider each other. Please, let’s not do this.”
Some said there is an absurdity to meeting in person when they will all just be on their laptops anyway to accommodate those who attend virtually.
Chairman John O’Day said he preferred this to come to the board from the Legislative Committee. Supervisor John Franco said he believes it should be in the form of a resolution, similar to the initial resolution to suspend the rules.
In response, Cardamone opined that the vote on Decker’s amended motion is a further suspension of the rules and must prevail by a two-thirds majority. O’Day agreed.
Decker appealed again, and another motion to sustain the decision of the chairman was voted on — though not before O’Day argued unsuccessfully the appeal of was out order and supervisor Andy Berg made a motion to adjourn the meeting altogether (which failed).
This time the appeal failed 12-9. The decision that a two-thirds vote was required stood.
Finally, a vote on the motion to move to a hybrid model to allow for both in-person and virtual meeting attendance through April was taken. It needed 14 in favor. It failed by a 13-8 vote.