County Board will not meet Tuesday; some supervisors call it 'irresponsible'

The regular Kenosha County Board meeting will not take place Tuesday, a decision some elected officials said is “irresponsible.”
It would have been the first County Board meeting since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer and the mix of peaceful protests and riots that followed.
However, County Board Chairman John O’Day said Friday the meeting will not be held because law enforcement cannot be present and there are no items for the agenda.
“As you are certainly aware, our law enforcement officers are working long hours, and their resources are stretched to the limit at this time. That is one of the reasons that we are not going to have a regular County Board meeting on Tuesday,’ O’Day, provided in a written statement. “ I am told there are not sufficient law enforcement resources at this time to provide a law enforcement presence in the meeting room, or, as some of you have asked, in the parking lot. Additionally, there was a lack of agenda items for a meeting. I ask your understanding and patience as we travel on these uncharted paths.”
Several supervisors said Friday they still want to meet.
“I believe the board has a big agenda,” supervisor Terry Rose said. “We need to discuss and evaluate how this was handled. We also need to talk about how the financing of reconstruction. These are the kind of issues that need to be addressed.”
Rodriguez said the public needs to hear from their elected leaders.
“We were elected, all 23 of us, to do our job whether or not is easy,” supervisor Zach Rodriguez said Friday afternoon “Now, more than ever, it is important for us to serve our constituents and not cower away and hide.”
The County Board did not vote to meet virtually earlier this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, holding the County Board meeting via teleconference is not an option.
Rodriguez said he supports the board holding “an emergency meeting” if the regular meeting does not take place.
“We need to address the public,” he said.
O’Day, who earlier this week told the Kenosha News he was out of the state on vacation, called this an “unprecedented” time.
In a letter to his fellow supervisors he wrote:
“I, like each of you, am saddened by the tragedies—from the shooting of Jacob Blake, the death of two young men and the injuries to a third, and the destruction, looting and the many, many broken hearts. We love Kenosha County. This is not how any of us pictured our time in the national spotlight would be.”
He said he has been fielding calls from concerned residents throughout the week.
“I’m sure that you, like me, have been hearing from district constituents, and have been reaching out to
them to hear their concerns,” O’Day said. “I’m hearing a whole range of emotions: sadness, fear, concern, a desire to help. They are looking to us, the County Board, to be united and to give them hope that we will get through this together.”
He said he has been in constant communication with County Executive Kreuser and has been getting updates from the Sheriff.
“I just was told . . . that the National Guard is now, as of Friday morning, significantly assisting in securing the perimeter of the Civic Center Campus,’ O’Day wrote. “This allowing even more Sheriff’s deputies, Kenosha Police officers and all of the other law enforcement resources from around the state and the nation, to be on patrol of the rest of the county.”
O’Day asked the supervisors to “put aside differences and stop the divisiveness.”
“We need to demonstrate our leadership by working together on behalf of all of Kenosha County,” O’Day wrote.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.