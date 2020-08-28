County Board will not meet Tuesday; some supervisors call it 'irresponsible'

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The regular Kenosha County Board meeting will not take place Tuesday, a decision some elected officials said is “irresponsible.”

It would have been the first County Board meeting since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer and the mix of peaceful protests and riots that followed.

However, County Board Chairman John O’Day said Friday the meeting will not be held because law enforcement cannot be present and there are no items for the agenda.

“As you are certainly aware, our law enforcement officers are working long hours, and their resources are stretched to the limit at this time. That is one of the reasons that we are not going to have a regular County Board meeting on Tuesday,’ O’Day, provided in a written statement. “ I am told there are not sufficient law enforcement resources at this time to provide a law enforcement presence in the meeting room, or, as some of you have asked, in the parking lot. Additionally, there was a lack of agenda items for a meeting. I ask your understanding and patience as we travel on these uncharted paths.”

Several supervisors said Friday they still want to meet.