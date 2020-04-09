County, city keeping an eye on parks

Hernandez gave mixed reviews on what he's seen during his travels around the city.

In some ways, like during Tuesday's primary election, he saw positive examples of social distancing happening — but at the same time, there hasn't been as strong an effort at playgrounds, which have been shut down to public use.

"I've personally observed a challenge on the part of adhering to the distancing requirements (at many playgrounds)," he said. "I'm certainly reluctant to prematurely open up our playgrounds, because not all of it is being followed.

"On the flip side, during the election, down around Harbor Park, I saw some really good practices. We just need to continue forward in reminding each other for the safety of everybody and not just us as individuals, but other people we come in contact with, to adhere to these distancing rules."

Visitors react

Several area residents who utilize Bong for recreation or just to get outside for exercise gave their input on the governor's decision.

Racine resident Jeff Frievalt said he and his wife were at Bong last weekend, and from his view, everything appeared to be running smoothly.