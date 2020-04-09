County, city keeping an eye on parks

For the moment, visitors to the eight Kenosha County parks and the 70 in the city of Kenosha will still have access.
But residents have been put on notice.
Following Gov. Tony Evers' announcement Thursday that he was directing the Department of Natural Resources to close down several state parks, both Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins and Kenosha City Administrator Randy Hernandez said they are keeping a close eye on things.
Included in the statewide closure is the Richard Bong State Recreational Area in Kenosha County.
"It's really going to be on our park visitors and their actions from here on out to prove that they're capable of social distancing and not using the parks for congregating," Collins said.
"As long as we're seeing people behave themselves, we will continue to keep our parks open, but we do not want people to use our public resources in a negative fashion and use them to recreate where you're congregating or grouping with multiple people. We are taking it very seriously.
"It's really on the backs of the people to be responsible. If we do have to close them, it's because we see and hear that people are not staying social distanced and following the rules."
Collins compared the recent park usage he's seen to that of a typical summer weekend day.
In other words, the facilities have been full, especially as the weather has turned a bit, not to mention people are anxious for something to do.
And the public also has recourse, as those who see "non social distancing" happening are encouraged to contact the county parks department or utilize the non-emergency number for the sheriff's department, Collins said.
Law enforcement does have the authority to write tickets if they deem it necessary.
"We're all in this together," he said. "We need our constituents to self police themselves or call the sheriff's non-emergency number in order for us to be notified if they're misbehaving.
Part of the governor's order cites vandalism and littering as another concern that led to the closure of state parks.
So far, Collins hasn't seen that to be a huge issue.
"There's always a couple bad apples, but for the most part, 99 percent of our constituents and visitors have behaved themselves," he said.
City watching closely
Hernandez also urged citizens who use the parks to be mindful of the social distancing requirements that remain in place.
"We're going to clearly reserve the right from a city and county perspective, that if people aren't practicing social distancing, we may follow suit," Hernandez said.
Hernandez gave mixed reviews on what he's seen during his travels around the city.
In some ways, like during Tuesday's primary election, he saw positive examples of social distancing happening — but at the same time, there hasn't been as strong an effort at playgrounds, which have been shut down to public use.
"I've personally observed a challenge on the part of adhering to the distancing requirements (at many playgrounds)," he said. "I'm certainly reluctant to prematurely open up our playgrounds, because not all of it is being followed.
"On the flip side, during the election, down around Harbor Park, I saw some really good practices. We just need to continue forward in reminding each other for the safety of everybody and not just us as individuals, but other people we come in contact with, to adhere to these distancing rules."
Visitors react
Several area residents who utilize Bong for recreation or just to get outside for exercise gave their input on the governor's decision.
Racine resident Jeff Frievalt said he and his wife were at Bong last weekend, and from his view, everything appeared to be running smoothly.
"We saw roughly 12 other cars during our time there, and exactly five other people walking the trail that we walked," he said. "The restrooms were open and clean and surprisingly had hand sanitizer in them. What an overreaction.
"The few people we crossed paths with were cordial, and we all kept our distance."
For Michele Arndt, of Round Lake Heights, Ill., her trips to Bong have given her a place to train her dogs, and Thursday's announcement certainly was a disappointing turn of events.
"I've paid for an out-of-state annual pass on two vehicles, paid for a runway pass, and I am a responsible owner who takes my trash (as well as any trash I find in the area I'm training in) with me when I leave the park," she said. "Why is it so hard for some to have respect for the environment as well as for others?"
Carrie Beecher Schleicher, of Oak Creek, said she visited Bong on Friday with her three children, and from what she could observe, others at the park were following the guidelines.
"With the exception of one group that seemed to be in two cars, but hiking together as well in a closed off area near the visitor center, everyone seemed to be social distancing," she said. "There was not litter in the areas we were in."
SIMMONS BLOCK PARTY
Harris and Hudson with Matt
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
CAR SHOW BAKER PARK
WOUNDED WARRIOR CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
RODS FOR A REASON CAR SHOW
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.