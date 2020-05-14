County, city leaders support extending Safer-at-Home order locally

“Statute 252 was created to give health officers flexibility to have broad emergency powers and immediate tools to deal with health crises,” Freiheit said, adding this authority predates the Spanish flu pandemic.

“There is a reason why, for the last 110 years, public health has had these powers, and we have rarely needed to use them. This is that time. None of us have ever seen a virus such as this, this dangerous or this destructive and I pray that none of see one again the rest of our lifetime.“

Violation of, or failure to comply with, this order is punishable by a fine up to $500, and by any other applicable penalty found in state statute Chapter 252 and local ordinances, the order reads. Municipalities, businesses, and other entities may implement policies that are more restrictive than this order for protection of the public’s health.

Freiheit said the county will continue to ramp up testing. It has increased to an average of 85 tests per day, and the goal is to get to 257 tests per day.