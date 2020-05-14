County, city leaders support extending Safer-at-Home order locally

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit issued a local order just before midnight Wednesday to continue Safer-at-Home regulations within the county until May 26.
The order is in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision overturning the state’s Safer at Home Order — a decision Freiheit said "did not come down in favor of public health."
“We are behind the curve, and any opening will greatly affect Kenosha County more so than other parts of the state,” Freiheit said.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and City of Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian affirmed their support Thursday for the local order.
“This decision to continue the order locally was by no means taken lightly,” Kreuser said. “My heart goes out to the businesses that have been affected adversely and to everyone who has found themselves out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must defer to the public health experts who are telling us it’s not yet our time to reopen. The consequences of moving too quickly could be devastating.”
Antaramian noted that during the 12-day continuation of the Safer-at-Home Order local leaders will work in earnest to hone a responsible phase-in approach to restart the local economy.
“Representatives of the city and the county, the business community large and small, and other folks are coming together to meet this challenge strategically,” Antaramian said. “We will come forward with a plan, very soon, to best meet the objectives of reopening our businesses and getting people back to work, while protecting public health and safety in the most effective ways possible.”
Kreuser said the "Kenosha Kickstart" plan will be ready for review by midweek in an effort to "turn the dial on, as opposed flipping the switch and creating a spike in COVID-19 cases.”
Replacement orders like the one issued in Kenosha County were not issued in Racine and Walworth counties, creating a mishmash of rules.
The city of Racine ordered an extension of the Safer-at-Home order. The city of Burlington and city of Lake Geneva did not.
Freiheit noted that Kenosha County remains behind other counties and the state when it comes to high infection growth rate and positive test rate. She said relaxing the social distancing restrictions now would almost certainly result in a spike in cases locally.
“We must stay the course and remain calm until Kenosha County is safe to open for all residents,” Freiheit said. “The consequences of relaxing Safer At Home before the data and science suggests would be devastating to our community.”
As of Thursday, a total of 766 positive cases, 3,562 negative cases and 17 deaths had been reported.
The number of positive cases represents in increase in total cases from 753 Wednesday, 724 Tuesday and 711 Monday - or 7.7% more since Monday.
According to the order, Freiheit has the authority to issue an emergency order under Wisconsin Statute 252.03. The local order went into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday and continues all of the provisions of the original state order including its expiration at 8 a.m. May 26.
“Statute 252 was created to give health officers flexibility to have broad emergency powers and immediate tools to deal with health crises,” Freiheit said, adding this authority predates the Spanish flu pandemic.
“There is a reason why, for the last 110 years, public health has had these powers, and we have rarely needed to use them. This is that time. None of us have ever seen a virus such as this, this dangerous or this destructive and I pray that none of see one again the rest of our lifetime.“
Violation of, or failure to comply with, this order is punishable by a fine up to $500, and by any other applicable penalty found in state statute Chapter 252 and local ordinances, the order reads. Municipalities, businesses, and other entities may implement policies that are more restrictive than this order for protection of the public’s health.
Freiheit said the county will continue to ramp up testing. It has increased to an average of 85 tests per day, and the goal is to get to 257 tests per day.
To that end, first responders, health care workers and essential government employees can now use the Kenosha Community Health Center testing facility at Gateway Technical College without an appointment, and a new test site will open next Tuesday in collaboration with Kroger Health and Pick n’ Save. Freiheit said more details are forthcoming, but that site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from May 18-22.
Independent of the order, Kenosha County — in partnership with other local government and business leaders — is in the process of finalizing a plan to restart the local economy with a phase-in approach.
“We want to make sure we don’t have an increase in illness and death in our county,” Freiheit said.
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.