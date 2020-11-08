County clerk: Couples should schedule 'virtual' marriage license applications well in advance

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin is urging people getting married this year to make it a priority to schedule an appointment for a “virtual” marriage license application.

The County Clerk’s Office has returned to accepting marriage license applications primarily through the “virtual” process, via videoconferencing. Appointments will be scheduled for Monday, Wednesday or Thursdays.

Call the County Clerk’s Office at 262-653-2552 to set up an appointment once you have an officiant, a location, are able to provide an email for correspondence, and have access to a phone or computer with video calling/chatting capability as well as access to print documents during the interview, if necessary.

“Once you set an appointment for application, you will receive an initial email with the virtual meeting invite as well as an application document that must be completed and returned via email before 4 p.m. the day prior to your appointment.” said Bachochin. “The morning of your video appointment, you will receive copies of your completed documents that must be reviewed timely, confirmed via email, and printed prior to the beginning of the video call.”