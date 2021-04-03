County clerk expects 20 percent turnout in Tuesday election

The mix of contested state and local races for judgeships, education leadership roles and municipal government seats across Kenosha County should bring a fair number of people to the polls Tuesday, County Clerk Regi Bachochin said.
The April 4, 2017, Spring Election was the last time the state superintendent of public instruction was on the ballot and 16 percent of the registered voters turned out at the polls, according to Bachochin.
"I expect the circuit court races, school board races and the four different school referenda around the county will draw more voters out," Bachochin said. "I think we will see about a 20 percent voter turnout."
As of April 2, Bachochin said 12,559 absentee ballot requests had been fulfilled and 6,140 of those ballots had been returned to municipal clerks.
"If a voter is returning their absentee ballot, they must deliver it to their municipal clerk’s office, or the designated municipal absentee ballot drop box," Bachochin said, adding residents should check with their municipal clerk for the deadline to use the drop box in their respective municipality.
The following is a list of the contested races and school referendums that will appear on various ballots across Kenosha County:
State and County races
- State Superintendent of Public Instruction – Vote for 1: Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr
- Court of Appeals District 2 – Vote for 1: Jeffrey Davis, Shelley Grogan
- Circuit Court Judge Branch 1 – Vote for 1: Gerad Dougvillo, Larisa V. Benitez–Morgan
- Circuit Court Judge Branch 6 – Vote for 1: Angelina Gabriele, Angela D. Cunningham
Town and village races
- Wheatland town chairperson – Vote for 1: Diane Grenus, William M. Glembocki
- Wheatland supervisor No. 1 – Vote for 1: Andrew Lois, Brian Boeckenstedt (registered write–in)
- Paddock Lake village trustee – Vote for not more than 3: Scott Garland, Renee Brickner, John Poole, Bena Ahlberg
- Twin Lakes village president – vote for 1: Howard K. Skinner (on ballot), Kyle Pembroke (registered write–in)
- Twin Lakes village trustee – Vote for not more than 3: Kevin Fitzgerald, Bob Wagner, Aaron Karow, Sharon L. Bower
School board races
- Kenosha Unified Board of Education – Vote for not more than 3: Todd Battle, Eric Meadows, Mary Braun Modder, Valerie Douglas, Todd Alan Price, Brooks Litz
- Westosha Central High School Board Area F – Vote for 1: John Poole, Cheryl Baysinger
- Wilmot Union High School Board – Vote for not more than 2: Nate Colborn, Melissa Samborski, Michael J. Faber, Steve Turner
- Trevor–Wilmot Consolidated School Board – Vote for not more than 2: Louis Johnson, Christy Villalobos, Jennifer Youra
Referendums
- Westosha Central High School – $39.6 million for a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: safety and security improvements; construction of additions for a cafeteria, gymnasium, locker rooms and classrooms; renovations and facility improvements, including modernizing classrooms and learning spaces, converting the existing cafeteria into an auditorium and the existing locker rooms into a weight room/fitness center; building systems and infrastructure updates; site improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
- Brighton School – $3,975,000 for a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and renovations at the school building, including science and technology lab and classroom space; site safety, parking and traffic flow improvements; capital maintenance and building infrastructure improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
- Randall School – Request to exceed the state–imposed revenue limit by $900,000 per year for the 2021–2022 school year through the 2023–2024 school year, for non–recurring purposes in order to maintain the current level of educational programming and to operate the District.
- Trevor–Wilmot Consolidated – Request to exceed the state–imposed revenue limit by $500,000 for the 2021–2022 school year, by $550,000 for the 2022–2023 school year, by $600,000 for the 2023–2024 school year, by $650,000 for the 2024–2025 school year and by $700,000 for the 2025–2026 school year, for non–recurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs and services, class sizes, curriculum, technology and facilities and meeting current district expenses.
More information about Tuesday's spring primary, including specific polling locations by ward, is available online at: www.kenoshacounty.org/841/Upcoming–Elections.
Profiles on candidates and reports on referendums are available online at kenoshanews.com. Search for Election Guide 2021.