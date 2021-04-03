County clerk expects 20 percent turnout in Tuesday election

The mix of contested state and local races for judgeships, education leadership roles and municipal government seats across Kenosha County should bring a fair number of people to the polls Tuesday, County Clerk Regi Bachochin said.

The April 4, 2017, Spring Election was the last time the state superintendent of public instruction was on the ballot and 16 percent of the registered voters turned out at the polls, according to Bachochin.

"I expect the circuit court races, school board races and the four different school referenda around the county will draw more voters out," Bachochin said. "I think we will see about a 20 percent voter turnout."

As of April 2, Bachochin said 12,559 absentee ballot requests had been fulfilled and 6,140 of those ballots had been returned to municipal clerks.

"If a voter is returning their absentee ballot, they must deliver it to their municipal clerk’s office, or the designated municipal absentee ballot drop box," Bachochin said, adding residents should check with their municipal clerk for the deadline to use the drop box in their respective municipality.

The following is a list of the contested races and school referendums that will appear on various ballots across Kenosha County: