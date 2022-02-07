County could help towns with building inspection services

The towns of Paris, Brighton and Randall could have the option of having building inspection services administered by Kenosha County under a new service delivery partnership being explored.

Jim Kupfer, chief financial officer for the county’s Public Works Division, said the 2022 Budget includes both $50,000 on the revenue side and $50,000 on the expense side related to providing this service.

“These numbers are estimates based on historical (municipal-based) activity and the project breaks even,” Kupfer said.

Kupfer said the possibility of the county providing certain building construction permits on behalf of municipalities has been discussed over the course of several years. It would also streamline the process for residents and developers.

“Currently, customers will go the municipality office to get some permits and to the county office to get other permits,” Kupfer. “The county felt it would be beneficial for customers to have a ‘one-stop shop’ and asked the municipalities if the county should explore further.”

Paris, Brighton and Randall currently contract with individual building inspectors to provide the service and municipal office staff handles the administrative tasks, such as system maintenance, issuing permits, collecting payments and paying the service providers, Kupfer said. If the county administers the service, it would free up municipal staff for other tasks.

Looking into the future

Paris Town Chairman John Holloway said the town is just beginning to discuss the issue.

“We share a building inspector with the Town of Brighton,” Holloway said, adding the inspector is nearing retirement age. “We need to start making some plans for what comes next.”

Holloway said options include finding and training a new inspector, partnering with the county or contracting with a private firm.

Don Fox, the building inspector serving Paris and Brighton, does not hold office hours at the town halls. The Randall building inspector has office hours from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

In 2021, 63 building permits were issued in Brighton, 149 in Randall and 57 in Paris. Holloway said the permits in Paris were for a range of work, including electrical wiring, new construction and heating and air conditioning projects.

Fox said the numbers are down, most likely due to people delaying projects given the high cost of lumber in 2021.

Kupfer said other counties provide some level of permitting services and Kenosha County already provides other services to municipalities, such as planning and development services and law enforcement.

“If we proceed with this project, which is still in the talking stages, the county would continue to use the existing service providers who do the inspecting but take over the administration,” Kupfer said. “The county has existing staff and systems to handle this administrative work. No additions to staff will be necessary.”

