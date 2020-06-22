County COVID-19 cases increase to 1,421

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
On Monday, the Kenosha County Division of Health reported the current total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county at 1,421. This is an increase of 22 cases since last Thursday, but less than the Monday to Thursday increase of 25 seen last week.
To date, 40 people have died of the virus in Kenosha County, up from 37 deaths, a number which had held steady for a week, according to the health department.
The fatality rate of the virus in Kenosha County remains at three percent.
According to Liane Blanck, KCDH public information officer, the most recent deaths have been an 88-year-old man who died on June 18; a 65-year-old man on June 15; and a 68-year-old woman on June 13.
According to the latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, statewide, on Sunday there were 294 new confirmed cases of COVID; down 91 from the 385 new confirmed cases reported for Saturday.
The cumulative total of cases for Wisconsin as of Sunday were 24,819. Of these, 3,220 persons have been hospitalized and 744 have died from the virus.
SEMINOLE SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL
Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha Director of Sports Administration Jenna Hass throws out the first pitch during a softball tournament on Friday at CYC Park. From Friday through Sunday, the Kenosha Father’s Day Classic, softball tournaments for ages 10U through 18U, were held at CYC Park. Meanwhile, the Dad’s Classic, baseball tournaments for ages 9U through 15U, were held at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex. The tournaments were put on by Seminole Sports, which is holding tournaments around Wisconsin this summer, including more in Kenosha. See this week’s News for more.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SEMINOLE SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL
Jenna Hass throws the first pitch during a softball tournament on Friday, June 19, 2020 at CYC Park.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SEMINOLE SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL
analie Tumminaro, of BRW Blast, pitches during a tournament on Friday, June 19, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BARDENS RENOVATIONS
Renovations at the Bardens Building are well underway.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BARDENS RENOVATIONS
Renovations at the Bardens Building are well underway.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BARDENS RENOVATIONS
Renovations at the Bardens Building are well underway.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD
Sheriff David Beth, left, receives the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award from Jeff Smith, Wisconsin State DARE Coordinator, on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD
Sheriff Dave Beth speaks after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD
Sheriff Dave Beth speaks after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BETH RECEIVES DARE AWARD
Sheriff Dave Beth, center, smiles as he gets a standing ovation after receiving the DARE America Law Enforcement Executive of 2020 award on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs
ANGEL SANCHEZ RALLY
Jessica Diaz, Angel Sanchez's aunt, wipes her tears while waiting in the police station to talk with an officer about updates on Angel Sanchez's case during a demonstration on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ANGEL SANCHEZ RALLY
Senorina Alvarez, Angel Sanchez’s mother, wipes her tears as she asks questions about her son’s case while in the police station during a demonstration on Wednesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
ANGEL SANCHEZ RALLY
Antonioa Jamarillo, Angel Sanchez’s uncle, speaks during a demonstration for Angel Sanchez on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
ANGEL SANCHEZ RALLY
Family and friends of the late Angel Sanchez hold a a demonstration at the courthouse and public safety building on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KNEEL FOR NINE (JUNE 13)
Demonstrators kneel during the Kneel for Nine rally at Civic Center Park on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
KNEEL FOR NINE (JUNE 13)
Left: Nykesse, Thompson, 5, sits on his sister’s, Niara, 14, knee during the Kneel for Nine rally at Civic Center Park.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KNEEL FOR NINE (JUNE 13)
A woman holds a sign for traffic to see during the Kneel for Nine rally.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Offseason Update Kneeling Unity
Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid kneels during the playing of the National Anthem before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 2, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
MARK LOMOGLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS STATUE DEFACED
Logan Kraimer, of the Kenosha Parks Department, uses a chemical agent to remove paint from the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark on Friday, June 12, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS STATUE DEFACED
Jeff Warnock, the Parks Superintendent, power washes spray paint off the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark on Friday, June 12, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS STATUE DEFACED
The word "Racist" was painted four times on the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark. The paint was removed by the Kenosha Parks Department on Friday, June 12, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
JUNE 14TH PROTEST
Above: Francisco Loyola, left, signs up to receive more information about a new nonprofit being organized by Isaac Wallner, who organized Saturday’s Kneel for Nine in Civic Center Park. Right: Peaceful protesters gather around the statue of Christopher Columbus in HarborPark Friday, after multiple police cars that had been on the scene left. Below, left: A woman holds a sign for traffic to see during the Kneel for Nine rally. Below, mddle: Nykeese Thompson, far left, his brother Naasir, center, and sister Niara hold signs in protest against police brutality and systemic racism in Civic Center Park in Kenosha Saturday afternoon. Below, right: Three Kenosha Police Department squad cars monitor protesters in HarborPark Friday, as protesters gathered around the statue of Christopher Columbus. Another squad car and an officer on a motorcyle also showed up at the scene, before the majority departed minutes later.
Daniel Thompson
JUNE 13TH PROTEST
Peaceful protesters marched along the Kenosha harbor Friday afternoon, gathering around the statue of Christopher Columbus in HarborPark, where they were met by four police squad cars and one police officer on a motorcycle.
Daniel Thompson
JUNE 13TH PROTEST
Peaceful protesters gather around the statue of Christopher Columbus in HarborPark Friday, after multiple police cars that had been on the scene left.
Daniel Thompson
Pleasant Prairie fundraiser
Marc Lois, president of the Pleasant Prairie Firefighters Local 3785 charities endures a haircut from his wife, Brenda, during a fundraiser held live on Facebook on Wednesday night. The event so far has raised about $7,000 for the Shaymus Guinn Foundation, named in honor of an 11-year-old Racine County boy who died in 2012 from cancer.
Photo submitted
Pleasant Prairie hosts fundraiser
A head-shaving fundraiser Wednesday live on Facebook at the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department so far has raised about $7,000 for the Shaymus Guinn Foundation. Participants in the event (from left) Steve Nelson, Kevin Koloen, Joe Olszewski, Marc Lois and Zach Keller pose with the check afterward.
Photo submitted
Pleasant Prairie hosts head-shaving fund raiser
Participants in a head-shaving fundraiser at the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department this week (from left) Kevin Koloen, Marc Lois, Zach Keller and Joe Olszewski lose their locks with the help of their wives. The event has raised about $7,000 so far for the Shaymus Guinn Foundation, established in 2012 in memory of Shaymus Guinn, who died at the age of 11 from cancer.
submitted Photos
TREMPER GRADUATION
Vincent Chiapetta smiles as he approaches the stage to receive his diploma during a drive-up graduation ceremony at Tremper on Satruday, June 13, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREMPER GRADUATION
A graduate walks the stage during a drive-up graduation ceremony at Tremper on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREMPER GRADUATION
Graduate Katie Riese waves from a boat as she makes her way to the drive-up graduation ceremony at Tremper on Satruday, June 13, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREMPER GRADUATION
A graduate waves as her vehicle makes its way into the parking lot during a drive-up graduation ceremony at Tremper on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREMPER GRADUATION
Graduates make their way to the stage during a drive-up graduation ceremony at Tremper on Satruday, June 13, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.