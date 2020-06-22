You are the owner of this article.
County COVID-19 cases increase to 1,421
County COVID-19 cases increase to 1,421

On Monday, the Kenosha County Division of Health reported the current total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county at 1,421. This is an increase of 22 cases since last Thursday, but less than the Monday to Thursday increase of 25 seen last week.

To date, 40 people have died of the virus in Kenosha County, up from 37 deaths, a number which had held steady for a week, according to the health department.

The fatality rate of the virus in Kenosha County remains at three percent.

According to Liane Blanck, KCDH public information officer, the most recent deaths have been an 88-year-old man who died on June 18; a 65-year-old man on June 15; and a 68-year-old woman on June 13.

According to the latest statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, statewide, on Sunday there were 294 new confirmed cases of COVID; down 91 from the 385 new confirmed cases reported for Saturday.

The cumulative total of cases for Wisconsin as of Sunday were 24,819. Of these, 3,220 persons have been hospitalized and 744 have died from the virus.

