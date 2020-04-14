County: COVID-19 cases top 200, seen in various communities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County climbed above 200 Tuesday, with the county health department saying the virus appears widespread geographically here.

Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said the number of confirmed cases was 202 Tuesday, up from 183 the previous day. Four people have died from the virus, three of them dying between Saturday and Monday.

Statewide, 3,555 people have tested positive for the virus, with about 30% of those people requiring hospitalization.

“Now that we’re over 150 cases we’re able to pull some pretty good data,” Freiheit said.

What that data is showing is that unlike some communities where the virus has been concentrated, here it appears to be widespread. While the majority of cases—150, according to the county website—have been in the city of Kenosha, there are cases in Pleasant Prairie, Somers, Salem Lakes and Bristol.

Cases are spit about evenly between men and women, and are not concentrated in any particular age group. Unlike some areas where cases have been heavily concentrated among African-American residents, in Kenosha County all four people who died where white, as have been 76% of people who have confirmed cases.