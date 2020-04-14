County: COVID-19 cases top 200, seen in various communities

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County climbed above 200 Tuesday, with the county health department saying the virus appears widespread geographically here.
Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said the number of confirmed cases was 202 Tuesday, up from 183 the previous day. Four people have died from the virus, three of them dying between Saturday and Monday.
Statewide, 3,555 people have tested positive for the virus, with about 30% of those people requiring hospitalization.
“Now that we’re over 150 cases we’re able to pull some pretty good data,” Freiheit said.
What that data is showing is that unlike some communities where the virus has been concentrated, here it appears to be widespread. While the majority of cases—150, according to the county website—have been in the city of Kenosha, there are cases in Pleasant Prairie, Somers, Salem Lakes and Bristol.
Cases are spit about evenly between men and women, and are not concentrated in any particular age group. Unlike some areas where cases have been heavily concentrated among African-American residents, in Kenosha County all four people who died where white, as have been 76% of people who have confirmed cases.
On Monday, the first positive cases were reported at what are among the most vulnerable populations to the spread of the virus, an assisted living facility and at Kenosha County detention facilities.
The county reported that five residents and two employees of Parkside Manor, 6300 67th St., in Kenosha, had tested positive. Freiheit said Tuesday that no additional residents or employees had yet tested positive. She said none of those affected had had to be hospitalized.
She said the facility was given enough testing kits to test the residents, but she was not sure whether all of them would be tested immediately or whether they would be tested only if they developed symptoms.
Sheriff David Beth said Monday that five members of the ’department’s staff who work at both the Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Detention Center had tested positive over the weekend. He said additional tests were pending.
A spokesman for the department said there were no additional positive tests at the facility Tuesday, and said no inmates had tested positive.
