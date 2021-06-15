County crops suffer as severe drought continues

A severe drought across the upper Midwest has stunted crops on Kenosha-area farms, with one local farmer expecting his yields to be halved by the early dry season.
Kevin Muhlenbeck, 61, president of the Kenosha branch of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and a lifelong farmer, said this year has been one of the worst he’s ever experienced.
“It’ll take a lot of acres to get anything,” he said. “This is bad.”
Muhlenbeck, who grows corn, wheat and beans on his 160-acre farm, said he already can see the negative effects of the heat on his fields, as well as those of fellow Kenosha-area farmers.
Yields reduced
Muhlenbeck said he expected his 55-acre corn field, which normally yields around 200 bushels of corn an acre, to yield around half of that come harvest. Walking by his fields, Muhlenbeck pointed out how stunted the corn plants had become. He suspects they will only grow to about shoulder height, several feet below normal.
“It’s going to be a challenge this year,” he said.
Vijaikumar Pandian, a horticulture outreach specialist for the UW Extension, said Kenosha has received just 1.27 inches of rain since the start of May. According to the National Weather Service, the total rainfall in June so far in Kenosha has been just 0.02 inches, far below the average.
“Many plants are showing drought symptoms,” Pandian said. “Lawns have gone dormant.”
Little point to irrigate
While Muhlenbeck could try to irrigate his fields, he said there was little point with the constant sun and heat. He explained that if too many farms water their fields, it could result in a drop of the area’s water table, a condition that has occurred in previous droughts.
Based on various factors, including precipitation, soil moisture and impact to plant life and businesses, southeastern Wisconsin is under a “severe drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map released every Thursday showing parts of the country that are in a drought.
According to Pandian, such dry weather normally happens in the late summer, but this year conditions worsened as early as spring. However, with 2020 being comparatively wet, Pandian said it was too early to say whether this year’s early drought was part of a larger trend.
“It’ll be interesting to see how the season progresses,” he said.
Dick Lesko, owner of Suburban Garden and Pet Center in Kenosha, warned against overwatering plants during the dry season. He said the biggest problem he sees at his store with the drought are plants with rotten roots, caused by overwatering.
“I take one look at it and I know what it is,” Lesko said. “They’re killing their plants with kindness.”
Pandian recommends homeowners water their trees and shrubs once or twice a week and their lawns once a week. He also explained that yellow grass is not necessarily dead, but dormant during the heat.