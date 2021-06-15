County crops suffer as severe drought continues

A severe drought across the upper Midwest has stunted crops on Kenosha-area farms, with one local farmer expecting his yields to be halved by the early dry season.

Kevin Muhlenbeck, 61, president of the Kenosha branch of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau and a lifelong farmer, said this year has been one of the worst he’s ever experienced.

“It’ll take a lot of acres to get anything,” he said. “This is bad.”

Muhlenbeck, who grows corn, wheat and beans on his 160-acre farm, said he already can see the negative effects of the heat on his fields, as well as those of fellow Kenosha-area farmers.

Yields reduced

Muhlenbeck said he expected his 55-acre corn field, which normally yields around 200 bushels of corn an acre, to yield around half of that come harvest. Walking by his fields, Muhlenbeck pointed out how stunted the corn plants had become. He suspects they will only grow to about shoulder height, several feet below normal.

“It’s going to be a challenge this year,” he said.