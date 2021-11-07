County DA Mike Graveley receives District Attorney of Year honor at Wisconsin District Attorney's Conference

The professional relationship between retired Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner and Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley dates back three decades.
And during all those years, Wagner saw in Graveley someone who handled every position along the way — including as the county’s top prosecutor when he was elected in 2016 — as the consummate leader, even in the toughest of times.
The past year or more have been among the toughest, Wagner said Friday morning, but Graveley has withstood a firestorm of difficult cases and decisions.
And that’s why she didn’t hesitate to nominate Graveley for the Prosecutor of the Year honor, which he received and she presented to him Thursday at the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Conference in Wisconsin Dells.
It’s believed to be the first time a Kenosha District Attorney has won that honor.
“This has been a hard year for Kenosha County, and it’s been a hard year for Kenosha County and across the country,” Wagner said from a conference room in the District Attorney’s Office. “It’s been hard on them. I think it’s important to recognize and acknowledge the very careful, thoughtful decision making that comes with prosecuting cases.
“I think it’s important for the public. In one of those cases (the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey), Mike did a very good job telling the public, ‘This is how we come to the decision. You might not like my decision, you might disagree with my decision, but this is how I came to it, and you need to understand that’s how we came to it.’ I think that kind of public education is really critical and important going forward for everything that happens. Mike is very good at that.”
Graveley fits the bill for the recipient of that honor, Wagner said.
“I just think he’s an outstanding district attorney,” she said. “I think he’s served our community well. I think he serves the association well. I think he was certainly the right kind of guy for that kind of award.”
Humbled by the honorFor Graveley, the award meant two big things to him.
First, that it came from a nomination by Wagner, and secondly, that it came from his peers were two things that stood out.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the fact that Judge Wagner would nominate me and would travel to Wisconsin Dells to present this award to me,” he said. “For me, Judge Wagner is the person I think of whenever I think of true empathy for everyone in a courtroom, (she’s) just an amazing human being and a role model for me, just a fabulous honor that it happened.”
Graveley, a devout baseball fan, compared the honor one Milwaukee Brewers legend and Hall of Famer Robin Yount received in the 1980s.
“The award is special because it’s given by your peers,” he said. “... I remember Robin Yount talking about the award he was proudest of was the award that voted for him as the most valuable player by his fellow players.
“For me, when the people who do this work and understand this work the vest best select you, that’s a special tribute.”
Graveley also was quick to tip his cap to the entire staff at the District Attorney’s Office, who have endured plenty of turmoil in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting and the charging decision with respect to Sheskey.
“I think, locally, really this award is a tribute to the men and women who work in this office,” he said. “They’ve endured a year that I have not seen in my 32 years as a prosecutor, everything from safety concerns in our building, to death threats, to (having) our home addresses on the internet, concerns for our families’ safety.
“There were a lot of things that happened, and a lot of really contentious cases where people had super strong feelings. A lot of folks (in the office) have had to do work where it really felt like a sacrifice. They continue to do that work in outstanding fashion.”
Graveley said he doesn’t take the office or the job for granted, and in the same breath, added that everyone he works with knows the importance of the task at hand.
“I think of this place as really a privilege to work in, and that’s because of the people I work with who make those kind of sacrifices in ways that I don’t even know if we would have been able to expect,” he said. “They come every day, and it’s their watch. It’s our turn to keep the community safe, and sometimes, our own safety has been an issue, too. But they’ve continued to do that work really nobly. That’s what I think of when I think of the award.”
Others offer praise
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and local defense attorneys Frank Parise and Ted Kmiec praised Graveley for his efforts.
Beth said that Graveley’s handling of the tough cases is just one thing about the job he’s done that has stood out.
“Mike has been around a long time, and he deserves it,” Beth said. “Everything that he has gone through, Kenosha has gone through the last few years, I think the spotlight has been on him. ... He goes above and beyond every single day in his role as district attorney. He’s put together a very good team of people to help protect the people in Kenosha.”
Beth said Graveley’s thorough approach to the job helped not only him in his role as a police officer, but many others who have investigated cases that were presented to the office for a charging decision.
“He’s always impressed me with his honestly, his straight forwardness, just how the case looks and what he has to present,” Beth said. “And he would teach you when you were going to trial or what he had to charge. He was always an educator in trying to make us in law enforcement better.”
Parise has a different perspective, as he previously served for nine years as a Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner, before he began work as a defense attorney. Parise also worked as a prosecutor in his first professional position out of law school.
And in both roles, including as an adversary when he and Graveley are on opposite sides, he’s gained plenty of respect for him, Parise said.
In fact, Parise encouraged Graveley to run for the office when previous District Attorney Bob Zapf retired.
“(Graveley) is not a political animal, so it took some prodding to get to that place,” Parise said. “... Winning ‘Prosecutor of the Year’ is a tremendous award, and it speaks very highly about him, and I will speak very highly about him.
“I’ve always found him to be very committed. He’s a hard worker with a lot of integrity. Any time I’ve dealt with Mike ... he’s very forthcoming. He’s such a high-integrity guy. I kind of feel bad for some of the stuff he’s had to deal with the last couple years. It just pains me. I’m glad and happy for him, because I think it just caps off what I think is a remarkable legal career for a great guy.”
Kmiec offered similar sentiments, and added that even in times when he’s faced off with Graveley, the respect has never wavered.
“I think he’s very deserving,” Kmiec said. “I think Mike is a consummate prosecutor. I think he’s fair. He does a very thorough and excellent job. Even though he’s an adversary many times, I have nothing but respect for him.
“He’s the kind of prosecutor you want if your family is the victim of a crime. If something happened to somebody in my family, Mike would be the prosecutor I would most like to see handling that case.”
Kmiec said even as adversaries, both the defense and prosecutors don’t have to necessarily be enemies, and that’s certainly how he has seen the relationship with Graveley develop the past 23 years.
“Even though we’re adversaries, I think we respect each other,” Kmiec said. “We show that respect, whether it’s in court or out of court. There’s a way of handling cases where you cooperate trying to resolve them in a fair way.
“Sometimes you have to go to trial, but just because you battle inside the courtroom, doesn’t mean you can’t respect for people once you walk out of that courtroom.”