County DA Mike Graveley receives District Attorney of Year honor at Wisconsin District Attorney's Conference

Graveley also was quick to tip his cap to the entire staff at the District Attorney’s Office, who have endured plenty of turmoil in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting and the charging decision with respect to Sheskey.

“I think, locally, really this award is a tribute to the men and women who work in this office,” he said. “They’ve endured a year that I have not seen in my 32 years as a prosecutor, everything from safety concerns in our building, to death threats, to (having) our home addresses on the internet, concerns for our families’ safety.

“There were a lot of things that happened, and a lot of really contentious cases where people had super strong feelings. A lot of folks (in the office) have had to do work where it really felt like a sacrifice. They continue to do that work in outstanding fashion.”

Graveley said he doesn’t take the office or the job for granted, and in the same breath, added that everyone he works with knows the importance of the task at hand.