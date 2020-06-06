County dedicates new multi-use addition to trail system

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and other local officials gathered Saturday and formally dedicated the opening of a new shared-use path alongside Highway C in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
The roughly mile-long multiuse trail runs from 114th Avenue to Bain Station Road, crossing the Des Plaines River by way of an elevated, wood-deck bridge. It links Highway C and the neighborhoods around it to the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and Prairie Springs Park, via the village’s Prairie Farms Trail.
“This trail ties all of these existing amenities together, and it will be a key link as our trail system develops further in future years,” Kreuser said. “I’m very pleased that working together, the county, the village and the state were able to make this happen.”
A majority of the cost of the trail was funded by federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality and Transportation Alternatives Program grants administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Following the construction of the trail and bridge, Highway C was also resurfaced in the affected area.
“This new multiuse trail is a wonderful addition for Kenosha County residents,” said Supervisor William Grady, chairman of the County Board’s Public Works and Facilities Committee. “What makes it all the sweeter is that the majority of its cost was paid by state and federal dollars.”
Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel also celebrated the addition of the new trail.
“Kenosha County is a fantastic partner. We can't thank them enough for their vision and efforts to install this vital improvement to the regional park and trail system,” Thiel said. “The Highway C Trail is a significant connection for Pleasant Prairie because it completes more than a 6-mile pedestrian trail loop, including River Road, Hackbarth, Lake Andrea, and Pleasant Prairie Farms Trail systems.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted with social distancing in mind. In lieu of the traditional process of having project officials and supporters stand side by side to cut the ribbon, attendees were given a pre-cut segment of the ribbon to take home as a souvenir of the occasion.
The trail’s opening comes just in time for Kenosha County’s annual Bike-to-Work Weeks, which began today and continue through June 20.
“Bicycling, or walking or running, on our multiuse trails is a great way to get some fresh air and exercise while staying socially distanced during this pandemic,” Kreuser said. “This new trail and our many others provide great places to do that.”
For more information about Kenosha County’s trail system, including maps of multiuse trails and bike routes, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/611/County-Bike-Trails.
During Bike-to-Work Weeks, those who go for bike rides — to work or otherwise — are encouraged to enter a contest at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/bikecontest. Winners will be drawn to receive prizes from Bike-to-Work Week partners.
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
New Zealander Strong wins Mayor's Cup
Hayden Strong was in between a couple big bicycle racing series.
So he just decided to drop by the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday night and compete in the 38th Mayor’s Cup.
Ho-hum.
Not only did Strong compete, the 21-year-old New Zealander cruised to victory by racking up 102 points in the 75-lap points race. A junior-to-be a Marian University in Indianapolis, Strong — who came to the United States in 2017 — came up with a Kenosha native, won the race and drove back overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
He’ll turn around and head back to Chicago on Friday.
“I’m kind of between big races right now,” Strong, who races for Texas Roadhouse, said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “I just got back from Vancouver doing a 10-day series there, and I have four days off between a series in Chicago. I decided just to come out, because it was a nice day, and try my hand in it.
“I wasn’t feeling fantastic, but every time you hop on a bike you want to win. It was good local competition. Quite a few of the guys I had raced before at local velodromes.”
It’s been a busy summer for Strong, who in June was in Pennsylvania racing among national teams for Olympic qualifying points.
“You’ve got to make the most of the summer,” Strong said. “Back to the grind.”
The Mayor’s Cup is a grind, but the field always features strong riders.
Grafton’s Michael Lucas of Velocause Centraal finished second with 67 points, Chicago’s Daniel Breuer of XXX Racing was third with 64, Milwaukee’s Chad Hartley of Velocause Centraal placed fourth with 25 and Kenosha’s Rob Springer of Team Wheel & Sprocket finished fifth with seven.
Riders sprint every five laps, with five points going to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth.
Riders also get points for lapping the field, so deciding when to lap — which strong riders will inevitably do on a track like the velodrome — becomes a key moment in any points race.
According to Strong, it was Breuer who first made the break.
Strong didn’t want him to get away.
“Basically in a points race, you want to be consistent, so I was winning all the fast sprints,” Strong said. “Daniel Breuer, he’s a very strong racer, so he attacked to get a lap, so I had no choice but to chase after it. ... I was just staying on his wheel to make sure he didn’t get ahead of me.”
Eventually, Strong, Lucas and Breuer lapped the field multiple times, but it was Strong who just kept accruing the most points.
And in addition to his win, he enjoyed his first time racing at the velodrome.
“Nice,” Strong said when asked what he felt of the venue.
“The track was smooth. It was a lovely night, good local crowd.”
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
New Zealander Strong wins Mayor's Cup
Hayden Strong was in between a couple big bicycle racing series.
So he just decided to drop by the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday night and compete in the 38th Mayor’s Cup.
Ho-hum.
Not only did Strong compete, the 21-year-old New Zealander cruised to victory by racking up 102 points in the 75-lap points race. A junior-to-be a Marian University in Indianapolis, Strong — who came to the United States in 2017 — came up with a Kenosha native, won the race and drove back overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
He’ll turn around and head back to Chicago on Friday.
“I’m kind of between big races right now,” Strong, who races for Texas Roadhouse, said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “I just got back from Vancouver doing a 10-day series there, and I have four days off between a series in Chicago. I decided just to come out, because it was a nice day, and try my hand in it.
“I wasn’t feeling fantastic, but every time you hop on a bike you want to win. It was good local competition. Quite a few of the guys I had raced before at local velodromes.”
It’s been a busy summer for Strong, who in June was in Pennsylvania racing among national teams for Olympic qualifying points.
“You’ve got to make the most of the summer,” Strong said. “Back to the grind.”
The Mayor’s Cup is a grind, but the field always features strong riders.
Grafton’s Michael Lucas of Velocause Centraal finished second with 67 points, Chicago’s Daniel Breuer of XXX Racing was third with 64, Milwaukee’s Chad Hartley of Velocause Centraal placed fourth with 25 and Kenosha’s Rob Springer of Team Wheel & Sprocket finished fifth with seven.
Riders sprint every five laps, with five points going to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth.
Riders also get points for lapping the field, so deciding when to lap — which strong riders will inevitably do on a track like the velodrome — becomes a key moment in any points race.
According to Strong, it was Breuer who first made the break.
Strong didn’t want him to get away.
“Basically in a points race, you want to be consistent, so I was winning all the fast sprints,” Strong said. “Daniel Breuer, he’s a very strong racer, so he attacked to get a lap, so I had no choice but to chase after it. ... I was just staying on his wheel to make sure he didn’t get ahead of me.”
Eventually, Strong, Lucas and Breuer lapped the field multiple times, but it was Strong who just kept accruing the most points.
And in addition to his win, he enjoyed his first time racing at the velodrome.
“Nice,” Strong said when asked what he felt of the venue.
“The track was smooth. It was a lovely night, good local crowd.”
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
New Zealander Strong wins Mayor's Cup
Hayden Strong was in between a couple big bicycle racing series.
So he just decided to drop by the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday night and compete in the 38th Mayor’s Cup.
Ho-hum.
Not only did Strong compete, the 21-year-old New Zealander cruised to victory by racking up 102 points in the 75-lap points race. A junior-to-be a Marian University in Indianapolis, Strong — who came to the United States in 2017 — came up with a Kenosha native, won the race and drove back overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
He’ll turn around and head back to Chicago on Friday.
“I’m kind of between big races right now,” Strong, who races for Texas Roadhouse, said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “I just got back from Vancouver doing a 10-day series there, and I have four days off between a series in Chicago. I decided just to come out, because it was a nice day, and try my hand in it.
“I wasn’t feeling fantastic, but every time you hop on a bike you want to win. It was good local competition. Quite a few of the guys I had raced before at local velodromes.”
It’s been a busy summer for Strong, who in June was in Pennsylvania racing among national teams for Olympic qualifying points.
“You’ve got to make the most of the summer,” Strong said. “Back to the grind.”
The Mayor’s Cup is a grind, but the field always features strong riders.
Grafton’s Michael Lucas of Velocause Centraal finished second with 67 points, Chicago’s Daniel Breuer of XXX Racing was third with 64, Milwaukee’s Chad Hartley of Velocause Centraal placed fourth with 25 and Kenosha’s Rob Springer of Team Wheel & Sprocket finished fifth with seven.
Riders sprint every five laps, with five points going to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth.
Riders also get points for lapping the field, so deciding when to lap — which strong riders will inevitably do on a track like the velodrome — becomes a key moment in any points race.
According to Strong, it was Breuer who first made the break.
Strong didn’t want him to get away.
“Basically in a points race, you want to be consistent, so I was winning all the fast sprints,” Strong said. “Daniel Breuer, he’s a very strong racer, so he attacked to get a lap, so I had no choice but to chase after it. ... I was just staying on his wheel to make sure he didn’t get ahead of me.”
Eventually, Strong, Lucas and Breuer lapped the field multiple times, but it was Strong who just kept accruing the most points.
And in addition to his win, he enjoyed his first time racing at the velodrome.
“Nice,” Strong said when asked what he felt of the venue.
“The track was smooth. It was a lovely night, good local crowd.”
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
New Zealander Strong wins Mayor's Cup
Hayden Strong was in between a couple big bicycle racing series.
So he just decided to drop by the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday night and compete in the 38th Mayor’s Cup.
Ho-hum.
Not only did Strong compete, the 21-year-old New Zealander cruised to victory by racking up 102 points in the 75-lap points race. A junior-to-be a Marian University in Indianapolis, Strong — who came to the United States in 2017 — came up with a Kenosha native, won the race and drove back overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
He’ll turn around and head back to Chicago on Friday.
“I’m kind of between big races right now,” Strong, who races for Texas Roadhouse, said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “I just got back from Vancouver doing a 10-day series there, and I have four days off between a series in Chicago. I decided just to come out, because it was a nice day, and try my hand in it.
“I wasn’t feeling fantastic, but every time you hop on a bike you want to win. It was good local competition. Quite a few of the guys I had raced before at local velodromes.”
It’s been a busy summer for Strong, who in June was in Pennsylvania racing among national teams for Olympic qualifying points.
“You’ve got to make the most of the summer,” Strong said. “Back to the grind.”
The Mayor’s Cup is a grind, but the field always features strong riders.
Grafton’s Michael Lucas of Velocause Centraal finished second with 67 points, Chicago’s Daniel Breuer of XXX Racing was third with 64, Milwaukee’s Chad Hartley of Velocause Centraal placed fourth with 25 and Kenosha’s Rob Springer of Team Wheel & Sprocket finished fifth with seven.
Riders sprint every five laps, with five points going to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth.
Riders also get points for lapping the field, so deciding when to lap — which strong riders will inevitably do on a track like the velodrome — becomes a key moment in any points race.
According to Strong, it was Breuer who first made the break.
Strong didn’t want him to get away.
“Basically in a points race, you want to be consistent, so I was winning all the fast sprints,” Strong said. “Daniel Breuer, he’s a very strong racer, so he attacked to get a lap, so I had no choice but to chase after it. ... I was just staying on his wheel to make sure he didn’t get ahead of me.”
Eventually, Strong, Lucas and Breuer lapped the field multiple times, but it was Strong who just kept accruing the most points.
And in addition to his win, he enjoyed his first time racing at the velodrome.
“Nice,” Strong said when asked what he felt of the venue.
“The track was smooth. It was a lovely night, good local crowd.”
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
MAYOR'S CUP
New Zealander Strong wins Mayor's Cup
Hayden Strong was in between a couple big bicycle racing series.
So he just decided to drop by the Washington Park Velodrome on Tuesday night and compete in the 38th Mayor’s Cup.
Ho-hum.
Not only did Strong compete, the 21-year-old New Zealander cruised to victory by racking up 102 points in the 75-lap points race. A junior-to-be a Marian University in Indianapolis, Strong — who came to the United States in 2017 — came up with a Kenosha native, won the race and drove back overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
He’ll turn around and head back to Chicago on Friday.
“I’m kind of between big races right now,” Strong, who races for Texas Roadhouse, said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “I just got back from Vancouver doing a 10-day series there, and I have four days off between a series in Chicago. I decided just to come out, because it was a nice day, and try my hand in it.
“I wasn’t feeling fantastic, but every time you hop on a bike you want to win. It was good local competition. Quite a few of the guys I had raced before at local velodromes.”
It’s been a busy summer for Strong, who in June was in Pennsylvania racing among national teams for Olympic qualifying points.
“You’ve got to make the most of the summer,” Strong said. “Back to the grind.”
The Mayor’s Cup is a grind, but the field always features strong riders.
Grafton’s Michael Lucas of Velocause Centraal finished second with 67 points, Chicago’s Daniel Breuer of XXX Racing was third with 64, Milwaukee’s Chad Hartley of Velocause Centraal placed fourth with 25 and Kenosha’s Rob Springer of Team Wheel & Sprocket finished fifth with seven.
Riders sprint every five laps, with five points going to first place, three to second, two to third and one to fourth.
Riders also get points for lapping the field, so deciding when to lap — which strong riders will inevitably do on a track like the velodrome — becomes a key moment in any points race.
According to Strong, it was Breuer who first made the break.
Strong didn’t want him to get away.
“Basically in a points race, you want to be consistent, so I was winning all the fast sprints,” Strong said. “Daniel Breuer, he’s a very strong racer, so he attacked to get a lap, so I had no choice but to chase after it. ... I was just staying on his wheel to make sure he didn’t get ahead of me.”
Eventually, Strong, Lucas and Breuer lapped the field multiple times, but it was Strong who just kept accruing the most points.
And in addition to his win, he enjoyed his first time racing at the velodrome.
“Nice,” Strong said when asked what he felt of the venue.
“The track was smooth. It was a lovely night, good local crowd.”
In this Series
Collection: Developments in Pleasant Prairie
-
Updated
Plans in motion for former power plant in Pleasant Prairie
-
Pleasant Prairie virtual meeting set on Village Green Center master plan
-
Updated
Our view: Votes of confidence for our region stand out during pandemic
- 21 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.