County dedicates new multi-use addition to trail system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and other local officials gathered Saturday and formally dedicated the opening of a new shared-use path alongside Highway C in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

The roughly mile-long multiuse trail runs from 114th Avenue to Bain Station Road, crossing the Des Plaines River by way of an elevated, wood-deck bridge. It links Highway C and the neighborhoods around it to the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and Prairie Springs Park, via the village’s Prairie Farms Trail.

“This trail ties all of these existing amenities together, and it will be a key link as our trail system develops further in future years,” Kreuser said. “I’m very pleased that working together, the county, the village and the state were able to make this happen.”

A majority of the cost of the trail was funded by federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality and Transportation Alternatives Program grants administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Following the construction of the trail and bridge, Highway C was also resurfaced in the affected area.