County dedicates new multi-use addition to trail system
top story

From the Collection: Developments in Pleasant Prairie series
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and other local officials gathered Saturday and formally dedicated the opening of a new shared-use path alongside Highway C in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

The roughly mile-long multiuse trail runs from 114th Avenue to Bain Station Road, crossing the Des Plaines River by way of an elevated, wood-deck bridge. It links Highway C and the neighborhoods around it to the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex and Prairie Springs Park, via the village’s Prairie Farms Trail.

“This trail ties all of these existing amenities together, and it will be a key link as our trail system develops further in future years,” Kreuser said. “I’m very pleased that working together, the county, the village and the state were able to make this happen.”

A majority of the cost of the trail was funded by federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality and Transportation Alternatives Program grants administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Following the construction of the trail and bridge, Highway C was also resurfaced in the affected area.

“This new multiuse trail is a wonderful addition for Kenosha County residents,” said Supervisor William Grady, chairman of the County Board’s Public Works and Facilities Committee. “What makes it all the sweeter is that the majority of its cost was paid by state and federal dollars.”

Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel also celebrated the addition of the new trail.

“Kenosha County is a fantastic partner. We can't thank them enough for their vision and efforts to install this vital improvement to the regional park and trail system,” Thiel said. “The Highway C Trail is a significant connection for Pleasant Prairie because it completes more than a 6-mile pedestrian trail loop, including River Road, Hackbarth, Lake Andrea, and Pleasant Prairie Farms Trail systems.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted with social distancing in mind. In lieu of the traditional process of having project officials and supporters stand side by side to cut the ribbon, attendees were given a pre-cut segment of the ribbon to take home as a souvenir of the occasion.

The trail’s opening comes just in time for Kenosha County’s annual Bike-to-Work Weeks, which began today and continue through June 20.

“Bicycling, or walking or running, on our multiuse trails is a great way to get some fresh air and exercise while staying socially distanced during this pandemic,” Kreuser said. “This new trail and our many others provide great places to do that.”

For more information about Kenosha County’s trail system, including maps of multiuse trails and bike routes, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/611/County-Bike-Trails.

During Bike-to-Work Weeks, those who go for bike rides — to work or otherwise — are encouraged to enter a contest at http://www.kenoshacounty.org/bikecontest. Winners will be drawn to receive prizes from Bike-to-Work Week partners.

