County detention center open house welcomes community with law enforcement demonstrations, opportunities for employment

The Kenosha County Detention Center drew a area residents and families of law enforcement officers Sunday during an open house featuring outdoor demonstrations including the Sheriff’s Department bomb squad, tactical response team and K-9 unit.

Indoors, the event offered informational tables where county recruiters and representatives from the law enforcement agency, the county’s Division of Human Resources, Kenosha Joint Services and Gateway Technical College were on hand to discuss career opportunities.

“The open house is for our friends and family and also the community, as well, which are part of our friends and families,” said Sheriff’s Department Capt. Horace Staples, who oversees jail and detention center operations. “We also have several booths set up with events and organizations that help us out in the community.”

Staples said the open house is expected to become a recurring event as the sheriff’s department looks to recruit more corrections staff. Nationally and statewide, a shortage of corrections officers exists and Kenosha County has not been immune.

“This is not going to be the last one. We’re going to have these periodically throughout the year for recruitment purposes,” he said. The department expects to have them again in the spring and summer next year.

As activities were held in the parking lot a rainstorm moved other presenters, including Deputy Matt Kasulke and K9 unit police dog Arlo, inside. However, even the rain didn’t put a damper one of the department’s most popular presentations.

With prompts from a TOPS Police K9 trainer, Kasulke and Arlo performed simulations of drug searches, as well as take-downs of suspects.

Deputy Terry Tifft was also in attendance at the event with his family, but without his well-known police dog Riggs, however.

“Riggs has the day off,” he said.

Earlier this year, Riggs, who along with Tifft have been partners since 2014, won the top honor in the category of Law Enforcement and Detection in the American Humane Hero Dog Award competition.

Riggs was nominated for the award following a high-risk traffic stop last year during which he was shot in the forehead in the successful apprehension of a double-homicide suspect. Other 2022 Hero Dog Awards categories include: Service Dogs; Therapy Dogs; Military Dogs; Search and Rescue Dogs; Guide/Hearing Dogs; and Shelter Dogs.

Tifft said he and Riggs will be traveling to Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 11, where the winner in each category will be honored and the top dog award will be announced.

Other activities during Sunday’s open house demonstrations included the use of an electronic control device (Taser) and the correctional emergency response team’s demonstration of how to subdue an inmate.