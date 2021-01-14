County Division of Health offers free flu shots

The Kenosha County Division of Health is offering free flu vaccinations to the public — while supplies last — courtesy of a donation from the Kenosha Fire Department.

Late last month, the department turned over more than 120 unneeded doses of the seasonal flu vaccine, which the Division of Health is making available to anyone in the community age 6 months or older.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only, at the Division of Health clinic in the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Appointments may be made online by selecting the “Flu Vaccination” option at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com.

It is not too late to get this season’s flu vaccine, noted Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.

“While much of the public’s attention as of late has been on the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important not to forget the importance of getting the regular, annual flu shot,” Freiheit said. “And while the flu shot won’t directly protect you from COVID-19, it will help to keep you and your family healthy this winter and spring.”

“This year,” Freiheit added, “it is even more important than usual to guard against the seasonal flu, as our health care workers and hospitals remain busy caring for people with COVID-19.”