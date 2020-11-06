County DVS produces video celebration of Veterans Day

The Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services is marking Veterans Day with a special video featuring several members of the community.

This video was produced in lieu of the annual Kenosha County Veterans Celebration, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video is available on the Kenosha County YouTube channel, at http://bit.ly/KCVeterans2020. Additionally, it will air on Kenosha Community Media (Spectrum Cable Channel 14) at the following times:

Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

The program will also stream during those times at https://www.kenoshamedia.org/watch.html and on the Kenosha Community Media Roku channel.

“It’s unfortunate that we can’t safely celebrate Veterans Day together, as we normally do at our event each year, but this video will help people to get into the spirit of this important day,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.

The half-hour video features reflections on Veterans Day from 10 local veterans, representing a variety of organizations and eras.