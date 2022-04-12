County emergency personnel mourn death of KSD Det. Jeffery Bliss, 23-year department veteran

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday “with deep sadness and sorrow” the death of Detective Jeffrey S. Bliss, 46, a 23-year veteran of the department.

“Detective Bliss was a valued member of the department,” Sheriff Dave Beth wrote in a statement. “We ask that Detective Bliss’ family and Kenosha Sheriff's Department member's privacy be respected at this time.”

Bliss died unexpectedly over the weekend. The cause of death is undetermined as the City of Kenosha Police Department completes its investigation.

What is certain is how wide-reaching an impact Bliss had on the Kenosha County community. Law enforcement and emergency service colleagues across departments mourned his loss early this week.

“He was just an absolute great person — a top notch kind of guy and really enjoyable to work with,” said Salem Lakes Fire Chief Jim Lejcar. “He got along with everybody and the whole county is mourning his loss.”

Lejcar said Bliss was present at every major emergency scene over the last 20 years and was in integral part of the Fire Investigation Task Force from its inception.

“The service he provided was impeccable and the manner in which he did it was pretty special,” Lejcar said.

Bliss is survived by his wife and son.

Hired in September 1998, Bliss was promoted to the rank of detective in 2009.

Bliss also served: the KSD Tactical Response Team for 21 years as the lead trainer and team leader; as an 18-year member of the department's Honor Guard; as a 15-year member of the department’s Hazardous Device Squad, having recently retired from being a Certified Bomb Technician, and Tactical Bomb Technician; and as a three-year active member of the department's Drone Unit.

Kenosha County Executive-elect Samantha Kerkman said she met with members of the KSD to give them her regards. She also sends her condolences to his family.

“My heart goes out to them,” Kerkman said.

Kerkman said she first met Bliss while attending various events in her role as a Wisconsin representative.

“He was always good natured and cared about what was happening in the community,” Kerkman said, adding he wasn’t one to complain, even when donning full Color Guard attire on the hottest of days. “He is going to be greatly missed.”

In December 2020 Detective Bliss received a Lifesaving Award for the administration of Narcan to a person who was displaying symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose. He was also recognized with a Certificate of Merit for the creation and implementation of a new training program to teach new and veteran deputies vital skills in the area of investigations. Detective Bliss was also an adjunct instructor for the Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.

He served the village of Darien police department prior to joining the KSD.

