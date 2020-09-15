 Skip to main content
County Executive Committee abruptly adjourned after residents interrupt discussion
County Executive Committee abruptly adjourned after residents interrupt discussion

  • Updated
The Kenosha County Executive Committee meeting was abruptly adjourned Tuesday night after residents who did not hear the chairman call three times for public comment angrily interrupted discussion about a proposed resolution about how to move forward from recent civil unrest.
A resident named Billy Violet and others began to yell that they were being denied an opportunity to speak. The chairman reviewed the rules and residents were told they would have another chance to speak at the County Board meeting later that night.
 
The interruption and subsequent adjournment did not allow Supervisor Laura Belsky to introduce her amendments to the resolution.
 
It is unclear if the County Board will be able to take up the resolution at 7:30 as a result.​
 
 
 
 
 
 
