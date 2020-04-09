County executive issues new 30-day emergency declaration

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser issued a new emergency declaration for Kenosha County Thursday, set to expire 30 days from April 9, after a resolution to extend the existing order failed to make it out of committee Tuesday for County Board consideration.
“It is with great disappointment that I have issued another emergency declaration for Kenosha County,” Kreuser said. “Based on the County Board’s failure to act, I have no choice but to issue a new emergency declaration under the authority granted me by Chapter 323 of the Wisconsin Statutes and Chapter 5 of our local ordinances which will be in place for another 30 days.”
Under county ordinances, a state of emergency declared by the County Executive cannot exceed 30 days unless it is extended by the County Board. This means that without board action, the state of emergency declared on March 12 would expire on April 11.
The resolution proposed Tuesday would have extended the emergency declaration for up to 90 days.
“At the time I issued my original declaration on March 12, we had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County,” Kreuser wrote in a statement on the issue. “(Thursday), twenty-eight days later, we have 141 confirmed cases and one death.”
He said the county is still in a state of emergency. Steps to protect Kenosha County employees and the public by limiting access to buildings other than for essential services and directing all employees who could work remotely to do so will continue.
“As far as I am aware, no other County Board has failed to pass such an emergency declaration presented to it,” Kreuser wrote. “The health and well-being of all the people of Kenosha County is my paramount concern. While I cannot tell the County Board how to conduct their meetings, I have confirmed with the Corporation Counsel that it is within my authority to direct staff."
To that end, Kreuser said he is advising that, until further notice, administrative staff shall not attend any County Board or committee meetings in person but shall, if required to attend, participate remotely unless absolutely necessary for the meeting to proceed.
“I am uncertain why certain members of the board are unable to appreciate the danger caused by even smaller gatherings such as in-person meetings,” Kreuser said. “It is in everyone’s interest to adhere to the Governor’s ‘Safer at Home; directives as well as the CDC guidelines and avoid such meetings. I urge members of the Board to reconsider their action in regards to the emergency resolution, look to the greater good of Kenosha County, and do the right thing by adopting virtual meeting language.”
County Board meeting
Kreuser's initial push to get his original declaration extended failed to make it out of Executive Committee Tuesday night for consideration by the County Board due to concerns over the impact it would have on the public and local businesses, according to supervisors' comments.
The entire space of the County Board Chambers was used to ensure safe social distancing between supervisors, some of whom also chose to wear masks.
The in-person meetings of the Executive Committee and the County Board held Tuesday were open to the public via teleconference and live streaming.
Supervisors on the Executive Committee who voted against advancing the resolution are: Terry Rose, Gabe Nudo, Erin Decker and William Grady. It was supported by Daniel Espisito, Dennis Elverman, and John O'Day.
Rose said 90 days was too long of an extension, and that it “puts the community into a depression financially and mentally."
“At some point, we have to put people back to work because the collective consequences will be disastrous,” Rose said.
Committee members disagreed that the provisions could be set via resolution, claiming what was being requested constituted a change to county ordinances that requires two readings and a two-thirds majority vote.
Rose also claimed the resolution would give "unfettered" power to the Kenosha County Executive and Kenosha County Sheriff. He said it would give the sheriff the ability to hire deputies who were not properly trained.
The resolution reads: “It is imperative that the Sheriff’s department be able to fill vacancies on an expedited basis, particularly with candidates who would not require completion of the academy and are eligible for immediate assignment in the field.”
County Board Chairman Daniel Esposito said this would allow the sheriff to hire retired officers in an emergency situation instead of having to adhere to a list that would require hiring someone who first needed to attend the police academy.
Sheriff Dave Beth said the requested, temporary provision is precautionary as about a dozen employees “are quarantined throughout the department.”
He said there have been no deputies who have received positive COVID-19 tests, but he also said that one member who exhibited symptoms was turned away from the hospital when he sought a test. While the department is currently able to staff all of its shifts, he said they are preparing in case a large number of deputies become ill or have to be quarantined because they are exposed to someone who is ill.
Among the possibilities, he said, would be bringing back retired deputies or sharing staff with other local law enforcement agencies. Detectives and those in administrative roles are also prepared to go back on patrol to fill vacancies, Beth said.
Corporation counsel's comments
Joseph Cardamone, corporation counsel, said because the changes are temporary and expire when the state of emergency is lifted, it can be done via resolution. Much of the language in the resolution was provided by the Wisconsin Counties Association.
Cardamone said the temporary rules do not shift powers or represent a power grab. Matters that would typically come before the County Board would still come before the County Board.
“I take offense to the notion that we are trying to slide anything through,” Cardamone said. “Everything is laid out specifically. It is all related to the current state of emergency. It is the steps that my office believes are necessary for us to be able to proceed with virtual meetings, which are the safest way for us to be conducting business right now.”
Cardamone said ordinances do not need to be changed as what is proposed is temporary and allowable powers of a local government during an emergency under state statute.
“What we are dealing with here is an emergency situation,” Cardamone said, referring to state statutes powers of a local government during an emergency. "Health, safety, protection and welfare within the local unit of government. Temporary changes to effectuate our ability to continue to conduct business in a safe manner under the conditions."
A provision within the proposed resolution would have allowed board members to vote on matters without being physically present. It does not require committee or the County Board to hold the meeting virtually, Esposito said. That would be up to the chair of each committee. If an in-person meeting is called and a supervisor does not feel it is safe to attend, that supervisor could attend virtually.
Under the resolution, citizen comments would still be allowable, but like Tuesday, would need to be provided in advance in writing.
