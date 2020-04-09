County executive issues new 30-day emergency declaration

Cardamone said the temporary rules do not shift powers or represent a power grab. Matters that would typically come before the County Board would still come before the County Board.

“I take offense to the notion that we are trying to slide anything through,” Cardamone said. “Everything is laid out specifically. It is all related to the current state of emergency. It is the steps that my office believes are necessary for us to be able to proceed with virtual meetings, which are the safest way for us to be conducting business right now.”

Cardamone said ordinances do not need to be changed as what is proposed is temporary and allowable powers of a local government during an emergency under state statute.

“What we are dealing with here is an emergency situation,” Cardamone said, referring to state statutes powers of a local government during an emergency. "Health, safety, protection and welfare within the local unit of government. Temporary changes to effectuate our ability to continue to conduct business in a safe manner under the conditions."