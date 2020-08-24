County Executive Jim Kreuser issues statement following shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

County Executive Jim Kreuser issued the following statement:

“The events that unfolded in our community over the last 24 hours are nothing short of tragic. My heart goes out to Jacob Blake and his family, and to everyone touched in some way by this horrific episode.

“We do not yet know many of the details of this officer-involved shooting, but we do know that it is the latest of a devastating series of events in our nation that have touched nerves and stoked fears about our relations with law enforcement, and with one another.

“Kenosha County recently declared racism to be a public health crisis, and our leaders — myself included — have resolved to address this issue in a meaningful way. Sunday’s tragedy and the ensuing reaction reinforce the need for change in our community.

“In the coming days, I’m hoping for a meeting of stakeholders of our whole community, that we have an attentive ear, talk about the next steps forward and set the path.

“In the meantime, I pray for Mr. Blake’s recovery, and for the safety of everyone in our county, our state and our nation.”

