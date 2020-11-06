County executive responds to board's vote on bonding for 2021 capital projects

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser issued the following statement today, following the County Board’s Thursday night action on the 2021 county budget. The board approved the budget but fell one vote short of the supermajority needed to approve the bonding to fund the capital projects within the budget.

“The budget is a process. I propose a budget and it goes to the County Board’s standing committees. The committees review all of the proposed budget items in their respective areas, make additions and subtractions as they see fit, and send those recommendations to the Finance and Administration Committee, where that committee does another deep dive into each area before it goes to the full County Board.

“There are plenty of opportunities for County Board supervisors to suggest changes. None of those who voted no — or abstained, which is a no — did so during the process.

“Supervisor Lon Wienke promised Veterans that he would support the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park project, and then voted against it on Thursday night. By voting no on the bonding, he also voted against improvements to Highway F, to Highway S, other highway repairs in his district, money to complete the bandshell at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake, and other projects. I’m shocked. Hopefully, his actions were a freshman supervisor’s mistake.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}