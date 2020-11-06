County executive responds to board's vote on bonding for 2021 capital projects

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser issued the following statement today, following the County Board’s Thursday night action on the 2021 county budget. The board approved the budget but fell one vote short of the supermajority needed to approve the bonding to fund the capital projects within the budget.
“The budget is a process. I propose a budget and it goes to the County Board’s standing committees. The committees review all of the proposed budget items in their respective areas, make additions and subtractions as they see fit, and send those recommendations to the Finance and Administration Committee, where that committee does another deep dive into each area before it goes to the full County Board.
“There are plenty of opportunities for County Board supervisors to suggest changes. None of those who voted no — or abstained, which is a no — did so during the process.
“Supervisor Lon Wienke promised Veterans that he would support the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park project, and then voted against it on Thursday night. By voting no on the bonding, he also voted against improvements to Highway F, to Highway S, other highway repairs in his district, money to complete the bandshell at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake, and other projects. I’m shocked. Hopefully, his actions were a freshman supervisor’s mistake.
“Supervisor Zach Rodriguez participated in the process. He voted for all of the projects at the Public Works meeting. He was at the Finance Committee hearings, and yet he never made suggestions for changes, or voiced concerns about the projects or said that he did not support the bonding. He has claimed he was for body cameras. He said he was pleased the sheriff’s department could start the process to purchase those body cameras in December.
“Supervisor Rodriguez voted for the budget Thursday night, but he voted against it when he abstained without comment on the bonding. Abstention is a no. The citizens of Kenosha County know that Zach Rodriguez is now on record against body cameras. It’s an abdication of duty to the citizens who elected him. He is relatively new on the board and hopefully, he will vote yes when this comes up again.
“Supervisor Gabe Nudo talked on the board floor about not liking me, and that’s OK. He doesn’t have to like me, but that’s not a reason to vote against projects for the benefit of the citizens of Kenosha County. That is not what a public servant should be doing. He sounded very much as if he does not enjoy the job of being a County Board supervisor. If that’s the case, he should resign so that someone who wants to serve the public can take his place.
“Supervisor Nudo also voted for the highway projects in committee, and then against them Thursday night. His waffling actions are very puzzling.
“Supervisor Amy Maurer had an excused absence and could not attend Thursday’s meeting. I know she’s a very good supervisor and she understands there are key projects in this budget that are in the Village of Somers, like Highway S expansion. I am hopeful that she will be able to attend an upcoming meeting and support this to benefit her district and all of Kenosha County.”
