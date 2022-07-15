County executive signs into law resolution approving the repeal of weapons ban in some county buildings

County Executive Samantha Kerkman formally signed into law Friday a resolution approving the county board’s decision to repeal the weapons ban in some county buildings and declare Kenosha County a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

Guns and electronic control devices will be allowed in most Kenosha County buildings after the 14-7 vote. The board also voted 15-6 to declare the county a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights, opposing any state or federal legislation enacted that would infringe residents’ right to bear arms.

Kerkman said she was confident the new ruling would ensure that law-abiding citizens’ rights would not be “unduly restricted,” and was confident it would be “implemented effectively” in the county’s facilities.

“I am a longtime supporter of responsible gun ownership and voted in favor of concealed carry numerous times during my years in the state Legislature, as I believe in the right of honorable people to bear arms as allowed by state law,” Kerkman said.

“I thank the County Board for the work that it put into debating this measure and listening to a wide variety of views from the public,” Kerkman said

There will be transition period as county administration begins implantation of the new rules including changes to the employee handbook. Any related updates will go before the County Board, Kerkman said.

While carrying concealed weapons will be allowed on county property, the ban will continue to cover the Kenosha County courthouse, the public safety building, jail, detention center, pretrial building and the Molinaro building.

The county proposal drew criticisms from the public last month with tensions leading to a dramatic exchange at a County Board meeting between resident Joel Trudell, who was speaking during public comments, and County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo, ending in Trudell’s arrest and a halting of the meeting.

Gun control and gun-owner rights were topics of national attention in the months and days leading up to the board’s decision. The first attempt to vote on the issue, which was ultimately rescheduled due to Trudell’s arrest, came a month after the Ulvade school shooting in Texas that left 21 dead, 19 of them school children. The second vote, on July 5, came just a day after the Highland Park shooting, which left seven dead and 46 injured. It also was the day after a mass shooting in Kenosha where five people were shot, including one person who died, at a residence in Kenosha.

During public comments for the July County Board meeting, Jodi Muerhoff of Kenosha, who filed an open records request for communications between residents and County Board members on the issue, said the public opposed lifting the ban by 5:1.

Supporters of lifting the ban said it would allow Kenosha residents to better defend themselves, with one public speaker pointing to the Ulvade shooting as evidence, as police did not enter the school classroom where the gunman was for over an hour.