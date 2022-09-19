County executive to host Kenosha County Fall Wheel Ride on Saturday

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman invites bike riders of all ability levels to participate in the ninth annual Fall Wheel Ride to Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“It’s a great time of the year to get out and explore our county parks, and the Fall Wheel Ride is the perfect opportunity for families to get out and see some of the beautiful sites of our county” Kerkman said. “I hope to see you there.”

Riders will start at the City of Kenosha’s Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave., at 9 a.m. sharp and ride to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St..

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Dpartment personnel will bike alongside riders to and from the Biergarten. The event flyer and route can be found at https://bit.ly/3whhUV1.

Food and non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided for riders, courtesy of the Kenosha County Division of Parks in collaboration with the Petrifying Springs Biergarten.

Riders are invited to participate in a post-ride yoga session, hosted by Warrior Poet Yoga instructor, Stephen Willis.

The post-ride get-together also coincides with the latest installment of Saturdays in the Park with Sam, a series of informal office hours that Kerkman has been holding in county parks throughout the summer. Kerkman will be at the Biergarten from 10 to 11 a.m. to meet and greet constituents.

For more Fall Wheel Ride details, event rules and information about other activities, please visit the Kenosha County Parks’ website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check us out on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.

To register for this free event, go to: https://2022fallwheelride.eventbrite.com.

Saturday in the Park with Sam

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will also host her next Saturdays in the Park with Sam event this Saturday at Petrifying Springs Park. It is an opportunity for residents to share ideas and comments with the county executive. Information about county resources and services will also be available to visitors.

The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on the far-south end of the park. The park is located at 5555 Seventh St. (Highway A) in the Village of Somers. It coincides with the county’s Fall Wheel Ride

“Over the course of the summer, I’ve had the opportunity to make many great connections at our Saturdays in the Park events,” Kerkman said. “I’m looking forward to another terrific get-together this Saturday, whether you come by bike or car.”

Future weekend office hours at indoor locations over the winter will be announced in the coming weeks.