County executive warns of public gatherings; county has 36 cases

The best way to combat the coronavirus and put an end to the global pandemic as soon as possible continues to be the general public following the social distancing guidelines.

While some are paying heed to that directive — both on a state and national level — many still aren’t.

And that’s a big problem, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said Monday afternoon.

Reports continue to circulate daily of entire families heading to a local grocery store or other type of business, and that needs to come to an immediate halt, he said.

“People need to realize how important it is to follow the governor’s order,” Kreuser said. “They are truly safer at home. You can go to the grocery store and (to get) other essentials, but these trips should be as limited as possible.

“They are not family outings. We continue to get reports that (people) are out looking (around at stores). That’s not what the order is about. Just one family member needs to do the shopping. Everyone else can stay at home. If you have more than one adult, only one person should be out shopping. We’re finding that’s not the case.”

Kenosha County has reported 36 positive cases to date, according to the Division of Health website, with no deaths.