County executive warns of public gatherings; county has 36 cases

The best way to combat the coronavirus and put an end to the global pandemic as soon as possible continues to be the general public following the social distancing guidelines.
While some are paying heed to that directive — both on a state and national level — many still aren't.
And that's a big problem, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said Monday afternoon.
Reports continue to circulate daily of entire families heading to a local grocery store or other type of business, and that needs to come to an immediate halt, he said.
"People need to realize how important it is to follow the governor's order," Kreuser said. "They are truly safer at home. You can go to the grocery store and (to get) other essentials, but these trips should be as limited as possible.
"They are not family outings. We continue to get reports that (people) are out looking (around at stores). That's not what the order is about. Just one family member needs to do the shopping. Everyone else can stay at home. If you have more than one adult, only one person should be out shopping. We're finding that's not the case."
Kenosha County has reported 36 positive cases to date, according to the Division of Health website, with no deaths.
The latest numbers statewide, as of late Monday afternoon, showed 1,221 positive cases with 14 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin is under a Safer at Home order by Gov. Tony Evers until April 24, and President Trump on Sunday extended the nationwide guidelines until April 30.
Both will be followed in Kenosha County, Kreuser said.
"The more you stay at home, the better off the chances are of flattening the curve," he said. "We don't want anybody denied medical care because of carelessness."
In the middle
Estimates of continued higher numbers in both Illinois and Michigan put Wisconsin right in the middle of what could be a difficult immediate future.
And that's precisely why the social distancing guidelines must be taken seriously — but people still are encouraged to spend time outdoors, Kreuser said.
"Our own actions can help make it easier on our community and on individuals in our community," he said. "We're going to continue to hopefully have people stay in their homes. (You can) get out and get some fresh air, (but) keep some social distancing.
"Over the next couple weeks, (the virus) is going to progress, and we'll see where we end up. The future is uncertain, but I think there's been a positive attitude in the community and (among) the professionals. We're going to keep doing what we need to be doing, and we'll be fine as a community."
Whether additional help will be called on from the Wisconsin National Guard remains to be seen, but Kreuser said all avenues to keep the public safe will be discussed.
Six medics were deployed to a senior living center in Grafton last week to assist staff there, and that's a role the national guard could fill at any given time.
"I don't envision the National Guard rolling down our streets to make sure everybody is in (their) homes," Kreuser said. "The National Guard was critically important in Ozaukee County. Those are strategic places when they can help out a community when they don't have the person power to be able to effectively deal with a situation.
"The governor has been very open that, if something occurs, the National Guard would be there to assist. If we were in a situation like that, we would reach out for that. Any community would. They're going to be a value-added commodity if there is a glitch in a smooth transition here."
Providing information
Questions from the public continue to flow into the county, said Liane Blanck, Kenosha County Division of Health public information officer.
"Since our video went live on Friday, I've gotten 17 new questions," Blanck said. "I think that's great. We want to be a resource of information and get those answers for the public. There's definitely still a lot of people with lots of questions."
Blanck said she understands the hardship of the extended guidelines for an extra month.
"My heart goes out to all the businesses," she said. "That was a big sucker punch, but it's also necessary. The people who can't work, pay their rent or mortgage, that's tough."
