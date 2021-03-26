County expands vaccine call center hours; Quarter of residents have received at least first dose

The Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination call center has expanded its hours in an effort to help the public register for upcoming clinics, said county Health Officer Jen Freiheit.

“We want to take care of Kenosha County residents — particularly those in the newly eligible, Tier 1c populations — as quickly as possible,” Freiheit said. “To that end, we are offering expanded call center hours so that our staff can serve the public and make sure we are getting appointments to the people who most need them.”

The temporary, expanded call center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Kenosha County residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to contact the county vaccination call center to schedule an appointment for next week. The call center number is 262-605-6799.

As of Thursday, more than a quarter of Kenosha County residents (43,386) had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 16.2 percent of residents were reportedly fully vaccinated. Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.