County expands vaccine call center hours; Quarter of residents have received at least first dose

The Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination call center has expanded its hours in an effort to help the public register for upcoming clinics, said county Health Officer Jen Freiheit.
“We want to take care of Kenosha County residents — particularly those in the newly eligible, Tier 1c populations — as quickly as possible,” Freiheit said. “To that end, we are offering expanded call center hours so that our staff can serve the public and make sure we are getting appointments to the people who most need them.”
The temporary, expanded call center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Kenosha County residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to contact the county vaccination call center to schedule an appointment for next week. The call center number is 262-605-6799.
As of Thursday, more than a quarter of Kenosha County residents (43,386) had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 16.2 percent of residents were reportedly fully vaccinated. Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.
“We are pleased to have reached the 25 percent mark, although we would have liked to be even further along at this point,” Freiheit said. “While we have a long way to go before we reach our ultimate herd immunity goal, we’re pleased to be able to serve people with medical conditions that present an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”
The tier 1c populations, which became eligible to receive the vaccine on March 22, include those 16 or older with certain medical conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, cancer, COPD, heart conditions, hypertension or high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, among others.
“This (increased eligibility) comes as we continue working toward the stated national goal of eligibility for everyone age 16 or older by May 1,” Freiheit said.
These individuals joined the list of those already eligible for vaccination that includes frontline health care workers, police and fire personnel, all people 65 and older, educators and child care workers, and some public-facing essential workers including food supply chain personnel, 911 operators, and utility and communications infrastructure workers. Restaurant chefs, servers and hosts, and all members of the clergy were also recently added to the state’s eligibility criteria.
Expanded clinic capacity
Freiheit said the moving of the clinic to the former Shopko store, 5300 52nd St., helped increase the potential number of people the county is able to vaccinate on a given day from 1,200 to 2,500.
“And while we’ve had a couple of days where we’ve hit that mark, we remain limited by the supply we’re receiving,” Freiheit said. “The number of people we’re able to vaccinate is still entirely subject to the amount of vaccine that is allocated to us. We would gladly accept many more doses than have been available thus far.”
Freiheit added that in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines, the county has also received some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We have begun to receive a limited amount of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Freiheit said. “We are deploying this strategically, for use as much as possible in situations where the one-dose component offers the greatest advantage.”
Freiheit added the county clinic will not be in operation April 2 as a result of the Good Friday holiday.
“This coincides with the initial date that some of our past clinic clients will become eligible for their second dose,” Freiheit said. “These individuals are being invited to make second-dose appointments beginning April 7.”
Freiheit said the second-dose date on their vaccination card is the first day they are eligible to receive it, not the day they have to return. The CDC advises that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may be administered with full efficacy up to 42 days after the first dose.
Kenosha County Public Health clinics are available for those who live, work or study in Kenosha County, Freiheit noted. Appointments are required. Clinics are held in the former Shopko building, at 5300 52nd St. in Kenosha.
For appointments after Wednesday or for other local vaccine providers, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.