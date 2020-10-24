County Fair marks 100 years; coronavirus shuts down centennial events

Like so many mainstay blockbuster events in Kenosha County canceled by COVID-19, the Kenosha County Fair never opened its gates in August.
While COVID-19, and the need to socially distance during the global pandemic has been a blow to a legion of summer activities, it was a demolition derby crash in the radiator for the fair, which was to celebrate its centennial year.
With the exception of the years 1942 to 1945 — when all the county fairs in the state were suspended because of World War II — the annual fair had run uninterrupted for 99 years.
Preserving history
Bristol residents John and Shirley Davidson have long been interested in preserving the history of western Kenosha county and Bristol in particular.
The couple have been a great resource for the my local history columns over the past 35 years.
When John was 13 in 1945, while helping his father clean out an old building that once was home to a general store, he stumbled upon a poster for the 1920 Kenosha County Fair.
“It was in my possession for many years before I gave it to the fair director for display in the fair office,” John Davidson explained. “I thought it would be nice to give it to them.”
Fair Board leads on
The Kenosha County Fair claims Oct. 15, 1920, as the day of its birth, but it is really the year the fair was reorganized into its present structure, establishing the Kenosha County Fair Board.
The board was formed with 12 directors representing the different towns. The Town of Wheatland was represented by William Luke, Joseph Toelle and Charles Dyson. The Town of Salem by R.S. Ihlenfeldt, R.T. Bufton, J. Schuelke and Art Winn. The Randall directors were George Dean, William Voss and G. Vincent. Brighton was represented by John Van Liere and Louis Rhodes.
Our county had held fairs since it was founded in 1850, sometimes twice a year. For more than 50 years, an “Eastern” fair was held primarily for Bristol, Paris, Somers and Pleasant Prairie farmers. Some of those fair locations were in what is now inside the city limits.
In 1929, the board decided to move the fair to some land in Pleasant Prairie. They started to build a racetrack on the land but ran out of money after the Stock Market crashed in October of that year.
In 1930, the fair was held on a dead-end street in Kenosha; it moved for three years to Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake and finally returned forevermore to Wilmot in 1934.
Fair was single-day event
In his files, Davidson has a first-person report of that 1920 fair taken from the 1920 edition of The Echo, the yearbook of the Union Free High School, as Wilmot Union High School was known long ago.
The fair, held 100 years ago this month, was a one-day event that packed in so much activity that it seems almost impossible to pull off.
The fair was held at the high school grounds in Wilmot with many exhibits displayed indoors, including student work from schools in the towns of Salem, Randall and Wheatland. There were numerous tents that housed the grain, poultry, vegetable and stock exhibits.
Businesses in Wilmot closed up for the afternoon and evening, putting on a show of good will for the benefit of the fair.
The day began with a parade with Parade Marshall Arthur Pankin of Camp Lake leading the way, followed by the Wrights Band from Salem. Three thousand people lined the parade route to cheer on the floats from the high school classes and grade schools including Silver Lake, Twin Lakes, Slade’s Corner’s, Barnard, Miner, Oak Knoll, Wilmot, Trevor and Salem Center.
There were decorated goat carts, dog carts, baby buggies and a car decorated with colors and symbols of Halloween entered by Bassett Grade School.
Floats from the Carey Electric Co. and Hartnell and Breul garages and one representing the Wilmot businessmen were also included.
Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate and a downpour of rain drove most of the crowd from the grounds.
But they didn’t stay away for long.
Athletic competitions and more
This wasn’t just a fair for spectators! Participants of all ages competed in 26 contests.
In athletics, a baseball game between Wilmot and Antioch high schools was into its fourth inning before the rain returned and the game was called with Antioch leading 4–3.
Competitions in shot put, running broad jump, standing broad jump, 50-yard dash and bicycle races were held.
Perhaps the most demeaning was the Fat-Man’s Race, but the competition didn’t lack racers.
Boys always seem to have the most fun in the fairs of yesteryear. Their activities included contests in pie eating, milk drinking, chicken chasing and catching a greased pig. The young winner of the greased pole climbing event secured the prize of a watch at the top of the pole.
Women participated in the nail driving and wood sawing contests.
There was one group of young competitors who didn’t have to do anything more than smile to win. Kenosha County Nurse Rasmussen judged the baby show, giving out prizes for the fattest baby (Stanley Schultz); the prettiest baby (Dorothy Buckley); the best dressed baby (Margery Wright); the best natured baby (Alta Vandersee); and the biggest rogue (Stanely Ihlenfeldt).
Weary fairgoers needed only to look to the sky to see a modern wonder of the age: Kenosha aviator L. Reed performing stunts overhead. Reed also took curious — and fearless — passengers for rides.
One of the features of the 1927 Western Kenosha County Fair was also an airplane ride. However, during the fair, the plane crashed. No one was injured, but that was the end of aeronautic stunts and rides at the fair. For years, the propeller of that plane hung on the wall in the Fair office.
