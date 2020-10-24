County Fair marks 100 years; coronavirus shuts down centennial events

The Kenosha County Fair claims Oct. 15, 1920, as the day of its birth, but it is really the year the fair was reorganized into its present structure, establishing the Kenosha County Fair Board.

The board was formed with 12 directors representing the different towns. The Town of Wheatland was represented by William Luke, Joseph Toelle and Charles Dyson. The Town of Salem by R.S. Ihlenfeldt, R.T. Bufton, J. Schuelke and Art Winn. The Randall directors were George Dean, William Voss and G. Vincent. Brighton was represented by John Van Liere and Louis Rhodes.

Our county had held fairs since it was founded in 1850, sometimes twice a year. For more than 50 years, an “Eastern” fair was held primarily for Bristol, Paris, Somers and Pleasant Prairie farmers. Some of those fair locations were in what is now inside the city limits.

In 1929, the board decided to move the fair to some land in Pleasant Prairie. They started to build a racetrack on the land but ran out of money after the Stock Market crashed in October of that year.

In 1930, the fair was held on a dead-end street in Kenosha; it moved for three years to Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake and finally returned forevermore to Wilmot in 1934.

Fair was single-day event