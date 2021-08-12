County Fair to celebrate centennial; runs Aug. 18-22 at fairgrounds in Wilmot

“It’s a visual representation of the fair by decade,” Zirbel said. “We actually have ribbons from the very first fair a family brought in, which is super exciting. We’ve been having a blast sharing memories as we put it together.”

Also, for the first time, apparel and fair merchandise — with “Est. in 1920” — will be available.

On Wednesday night, organizers will also dedicate a new Legacy Garden near the main entrance. “It’s going to be a memorial to all Fair Board members, directors and volunteers who have contributed their talents and time over the last 100 years to leave a very strong legacy for the Kenosha County Fair,” Zirbel said.

Old-fashioned fun

From the sights and sounds of the Midway's carnival rides to the handiwork and vignettes of farm life on display in the 4-H and Open Class buildings, Zirbel said some of what is best about the fair is not what is new about the fair.

Many of the contests, such as the hay bale throwing contest and the pie auction, offer fairgoers a chance to take a step back in time. Throughout the exhibit building, there will also be entries submitted for the “100th Anniversary” themed categories, such as a photograph of something approximately 100 years old.