 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County Fair to celebrate centennial; runs Aug. 18-22 at fairgrounds in Wilmot
View Comments
alert top story

County Fair to celebrate centennial; runs Aug. 18-22 at fairgrounds in Wilmot

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha County Fair, always filled with nostalgia, will be even more so this year as it commemorates its 100th anniversary Aug. 18-22, a celebration delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We never imagined having a year like 2020, with no fair or other events, so to be able to plan and execute the 100th anniversary of the first Kenosha County Fair took on even more meaning for the Fair Board, superintendents and volunteers,” Fair Manager Denise Zirbel said. “We are excited to welcome back our exhibitors, vendors and guests to celebrate this historic milestone with us.”

While it's billed as a “Centennial Celebration,” it won’t be the 100th fair.

The Wisconsin State Fair overcame challenges to bring back some favorite traditions either in 2021.

In addition to the fair being canceled last year, there was also no Kenosha County Fair during World War II, for example.

The fair — through its events, contests and merriment – will pay homage to being founded in 1920 and continuing each decade thereafter.

Through the decades

Commemorative events include a Centennial Fireworks Extravaganza Friday night (Aug. 20); the return of the Sunday morning parade on the fairgrounds; the dedication of Centennial Plaza, an expanded new seating area for guests; and a Historical Fact Scavenger Hunt.

Memorabilia and photos from the last 10 decades will be on display in The Barrel Room.

“It’s a visual representation of the fair by decade,” Zirbel said. “We actually have ribbons from the very first fair a family brought in, which is super exciting. We’ve been having a blast sharing memories as we put it together.”

Also, for the first time, apparel and fair merchandise — with “Est. in 1920” — will be available.

On Wednesday night, organizers will also dedicate a new Legacy Garden near the main entrance. “It’s going to be a memorial to all Fair Board members, directors and volunteers who have contributed their talents and time over the last 100 years to leave a very strong legacy for the Kenosha County Fair,” Zirbel said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Old-fashioned fun

From the sights and sounds of the Midway's carnival rides to the handiwork and vignettes of farm life on display in the 4-H and Open Class buildings, Zirbel said some of what is best about the fair is not what is new about the fair.

Many of the contests, such as the hay bale throwing contest and the pie auction, offer fairgoers a chance to take a step back in time. Throughout the exhibit building, there will also be entries submitted for the “100th Anniversary” themed categories, such as a photograph of something approximately 100 years old.

Other "downhome events" throughout the fair's five-day run include: the AG Olympics, the Children’s Scavenger Hunt, Pedal Tractor Pulls, beer and wine competitions, the Children’s Parade, animal auctions, demonstrations by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the crowning of the 2022 Fairest of the Fair on Sunday.

Entertainment lineup

The full slate of fair Grandstand entertainment includes: Truck and Tractor Pulls with Combine Demolition Derbies on Wednesday and Thursday; Dirt Track Racing and a Monster Truck Demonstration on Friday; Bumper-to-Bumper Outlaw Sprint series racing on Saturday; and the International Demolition Derby on Sunday.

Creekside Stage entertainment includes: WIIL rocking the stage on Wednesday night; Cherry Pie on Thursday night; State Line Drive Friday night; Bella Cain on Saturday night; and a double feature of the Doo-Wop Daddies and the Class of ’62 on Sunday.

Family entertainment, with free performances daily, includes five shows this year: Nick’s Kid Show, The Barnyard Adventure, Circus Shane, Pig and Duck Races and The Milwaukee Flyers. In addition, a chainsaw carver and the strolling acts of The Real Beal’s One-Man Band and the Robocars will be on the grounds.

COVID-19 guidelines

Zirbel said organizers have submitted a COVID-19 safety plan to the Kenosha County Health Department. As of Aug. 6, guidelines did not require masks to be worn.

“The Kenosha County Fair Association will be working closely with the Kenosha County Health Department to ensure a safe event for our guests, exhibitors, volunteers and staff,” Zirbel said.

The number of hand sanitizing stations has been increased to include stations at each entrance to the buildings.

“We’re lucky in the respect that all of our buildings are open air,” Zirbel added.

If you go

What: Kenosha County Fair

When: Aug. 18-22. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Admission: $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths.

More information: www.kenoshacofair.com

Details: The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its centennial, from 1920 to 2020, after being canceled last summer. The theme is "Sewn in Tradition." The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the Children's Parade, Hay Bale Throwing Contests and the Pie Auction.

Contests: Scarecrow Contest, Fairest of the Fair and a Home Brew Contest for amateur beer and wine makers.

Entertainment: Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Circus Shane variety show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show, Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson and the Barnyard Adventure Show.

Creekside Stage: Free music acts WIIL rocking the stage on Wednesday night (Aug. 18); Cherry Pie on Thursday night (Aug. 19); State Line Drive on Friday night (Aug. 20); Bella Cain on Saturday night (Aug. 21); and a double feature of the Doo-Wop Daddies and the Class of ’62 closing out the fair on Sunday (Aug. 22).

Rides: The carnival is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.

Grandstand schedule: Wednesday and Thursday: Truck and tractor pulls and Combine Demolition Derby (6:30 p.m.); also Thursday: Antique Tractor Parade (5 p.m.); Friday and Saturday: Dirt Track Racing (6:45 p.m.); Sunday: Demolition Derby (1 p.m.).

Fireworks: The fair features a fireworks show Friday night (Aug. 20) after the Grandstand racing.

Midway ride specials: Mega Ride Passes for unlimited Midway rides daily are available through Aug. 16 for $45 per person. Mega Ride Passes are available at the Fair Office and at Festival Foods Grocery Stores in Paddock Lake, Somers and Kenosha.

The fair's first 100 years

Oct. 15, 1920: One-day fair in Wilmot. Activities included athletic contests, dancing, the raffle of a hog and a parade.

1921: Two-day fair. Fair organization formed, with 12 directors.

1924: Three-day fair.

1926: Eleven people (mostly fair directors) loaned $20 each to get the fair going again. Kenosha County and the State of Wisconsin also gave money to support the fair.

1927: An airplane giving rides crashed on the fairgrounds; no injuries were reported. A piece of the airplane's propeller is still in the Fair Office.

1930: The fair was held on a dead-end street in Kenosha. 

1931-33: Fair was at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.

1934: The fair returned to Wilmot.

1937: Fair featured a Wilmot Centennial program, including a pageant.

1943–1945: No fair due to World War II. Some one-day animal shows were held to allow 4-H members to complete their projects.

1947: The Kenosha County Fair Association Cooperative was established. There were 15 board members. The land the current County Fair owns was purchased as a permanent fair location.

1949: A racetrack was built on the current site of the Wilmot High School football field. The Fair Office was moved to the farmhouse that was on the property.

1951: Racetrack opened. The Quonset building, Fair Office, Comfort Station and four cattle barns were built. The Wilmot Fire Department built the first food stand.

1954: Fairest Contest started (initially named the Dairy Queen to promote dairy products). The Dairy Queen was selected by the County Breed Associations. 

1957: The Fair Association took over the Queen Contest. 

1958: The Commercial Building was built, and parking on the grounds began. Admission was 60 cents, season tickets cost $2.50 and parking was 50 cents.

1959: Built one cattle barn and the Education Building. Note: The Education Exhibit has grown to be one of the biggest in the state.

1962: Poultry Building was built.

1963: Another cattle barn was built.

1965: Admission was 75 cents, season tickets cost $3 and parking was still 50 cents.

1966: Sheep Barn was built

1967: Antique Machinery Exhibit was started.

1971: Construction of a new racetrack on the fairgrounds. Wilmot American Legion Post built a beer stand at the racetrack and ran it on shares with the fair.

1972: Racetrack was completed, and the first races were held. A comfort station was built at the racetrack.

1973: Built the 4-H (Junior Fair) large exhibit building. Admission was $1.50, season tickets cost $5 and parking was free.

1974: First year of a five-day fair. The Blue and Gold (Junior Fair) exhibit buildings were built.

1977: The fair purchased the McGuire property for parking. This is now the “A” parking lot.

1978: The Wilmot Fire Department Food building was purchased and converted to the Police and Rescue Headquarters. Admission was $2; season tickets cost $6.

1979: Fair Board increased to its current size of 21 members. Admission was $2.50; season tickets cost $6.

1980: The Show & Sale arena was constructed.

1982: The fair purchased the racetrack concession building from the American Legion and leased it to the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department. 

1983: Sewer line was installed. Kids ages 8–11 were charged admission of $1.

1984: The racetrack storage building and the Rabbit Barn were built. Admission was $3.50; season tickets cost $10.

1988: The Combine Demolition Derby was started. 

1989: The first stage show was held on the racetrack, featuring singer Louise Mandrell. This was the first year the fair did not use Wilmot High School for exhibits.

1990: Five inches of rain came during the five days of the Fair. 

1991: The old Swine Barn was razed, and a new Swine Barn was built. The Grandstand Show starred Travis Tritt. 

1992: The Louise Mandrell show returned to the Grandstand. The Pie and Cake Auction began and was a huge success. After the racing season, the bleachers were disassembled and taken to Milwaukee to be cleaned, repaired and painted.

1994: The Statler Brothers were booked for the Grandstand show, but a heavy thunderstorm canceled the show.

1995: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was the entertainer on the Grandstand. The fair celebrated its 75th anniversary.

1996: The Grandstand Entertainment was the Oak Ridge Boys.

1997: Gallagher, the watermelon smashing entertainer, was the Grandstand act.

1998: Sha Na Na was the grandstand entertainment.

1999: The fair purchased its first computer. Aaron Tipton, Starship and Kansas were the Grandstand Entertainment.

2000: Grandstand entertainment was Gallagher on Thursday and REO Speedwagon on Friday. This fair had five great days of weather.

2001: Grandstand entertainment was Sawyer Brown, Eddie Money and Three Dog Night. 

2002: Grandstand entertainment was Charlie Daniels, Creedence Clearwater Revisited and BC3 A Cappella.

2003: Grandstand entertainment was Styx, The Village People and BC3 A Cappella.

2004: Grandstand entertainment was Gallagher, Rocking Road House featuring Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnutt and Cowboy Crush.

2005: Creekside Stage was introduced. Entertainment was Chasin’ Mason, Infinity, Barry’s Trucker’s, Burro Creek, Class of ’62 and Twain Trax.

2008: The Kenosha County Fair Association took over operation of the racetrack.

2011: A new Main Entrance was built. 

2015: The Fair Association hires the first full-time fair manager, Denise Zirbel.

2016: The Wilmot Flea Market begins to lease the grounds for a flea market every Sunday from mid-April through mid-October. 

2017: New LED lights in Show & Sale Arena and Poultry Building. New concession building for the Raceway.

2018: New LED lights in the 10 Animal Barns. Credit cards accepted at the entrance gates for the first time. Creation of the Kenosha Fair Association Foundation, a nonprofit organization to support the Kenosha County Fair Association.

2019: New LED Lights in the Silver and Open Class buildings, plus new water lines under all the barns.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert