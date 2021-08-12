County Fair to celebrate centennial; runs Aug. 18-22 at fairgrounds in Wilmot

The Kenosha County Fair, always filled with nostalgia, will be even more so this year as it commemorates its 100th anniversary Aug. 18-22, a celebration delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We never imagined having a year like 2020, with no fair or other events, so to be able to plan and execute the 100th anniversary of the first Kenosha County Fair took on even more meaning for the Fair Board, superintendents and volunteers,” Fair Manager Denise Zirbel said. “We are excited to welcome back our exhibitors, vendors and guests to celebrate this historic milestone with us.”
While it's billed as a “Centennial Celebration,” it won’t be the 100th fair.
In addition to the fair being canceled last year, there was also no Kenosha County Fair during World War II, for example.
The fair — through its events, contests and merriment – will pay homage to being founded in 1920 and continuing each decade thereafter.
Through the decades
Commemorative events include a Centennial Fireworks Extravaganza Friday night (Aug. 20); the return of the Sunday morning parade on the fairgrounds; the dedication of Centennial Plaza, an expanded new seating area for guests; and a Historical Fact Scavenger Hunt.
Memorabilia and photos from the last 10 decades will be on display in The Barrel Room.
“It’s a visual representation of the fair by decade,” Zirbel said. “We actually have ribbons from the very first fair a family brought in, which is super exciting. We’ve been having a blast sharing memories as we put it together.”
Also, for the first time, apparel and fair merchandise — with “Est. in 1920” — will be available.
On Wednesday night, organizers will also dedicate a new Legacy Garden near the main entrance. “It’s going to be a memorial to all Fair Board members, directors and volunteers who have contributed their talents and time over the last 100 years to leave a very strong legacy for the Kenosha County Fair,” Zirbel said.
Old-fashioned fun
From the sights and sounds of the Midway's carnival rides to the handiwork and vignettes of farm life on display in the 4-H and Open Class buildings, Zirbel said some of what is best about the fair is not what is new about the fair.
Many of the contests, such as the hay bale throwing contest and the pie auction, offer fairgoers a chance to take a step back in time. Throughout the exhibit building, there will also be entries submitted for the “100th Anniversary” themed categories, such as a photograph of something approximately 100 years old.
Other "downhome events" throughout the fair's five-day run include: the AG Olympics, the Children’s Scavenger Hunt, Pedal Tractor Pulls, beer and wine competitions, the Children’s Parade, animal auctions, demonstrations by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the crowning of the 2022 Fairest of the Fair on Sunday.
Entertainment lineup
The full slate of fair Grandstand entertainment includes: Truck and Tractor Pulls with Combine Demolition Derbies on Wednesday and Thursday; Dirt Track Racing and a Monster Truck Demonstration on Friday; Bumper-to-Bumper Outlaw Sprint series racing on Saturday; and the International Demolition Derby on Sunday.
Creekside Stage entertainment includes: WIIL rocking the stage on Wednesday night; Cherry Pie on Thursday night; State Line Drive Friday night; Bella Cain on Saturday night; and a double feature of the Doo-Wop Daddies and the Class of ’62 on Sunday.
Family entertainment, with free performances daily, includes five shows this year: Nick’s Kid Show, The Barnyard Adventure, Circus Shane, Pig and Duck Races and The Milwaukee Flyers. In addition, a chainsaw carver and the strolling acts of The Real Beal’s One-Man Band and the Robocars will be on the grounds.
COVID-19 guidelines
Zirbel said organizers have submitted a COVID-19 safety plan to the Kenosha County Health Department. As of Aug. 6, guidelines did not require masks to be worn.
“The Kenosha County Fair Association will be working closely with the Kenosha County Health Department to ensure a safe event for our guests, exhibitors, volunteers and staff,” Zirbel said.
The number of hand sanitizing stations has been increased to include stations at each entrance to the buildings.
“We’re lucky in the respect that all of our buildings are open air,” Zirbel added.