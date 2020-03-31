County fire departments changing ambulance call protocols

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another change — the department is no longer allowing a family member to ride along in the ambulance with a patient to the hospital. Santelli said that change has been made to limit the exposure of family members to anything they might contact in the ambulance.

Similar protocols are being followed by fire departments around the county.

One of biggest shifts

One of the biggest shifts in protocol is what paramedics are advising patients at scenes. For people who may have COVID-19 symptoms but are not critically ill with shortness of breath or other symptoms that need hospital intervention, paramedics will be advising people to stay at home and seek care through a doctor rather than take an ambulance ride to the emergency room.

“If a patient is showing signs of COVID-19 but not in distress, we will suggest they go by their own vehicle or suggest they call their primary care physicians,” Wilkinson said. “That way we’re not clogging up the emergency rooms.”

Santelli said it also protects patients from going to hospitals where they would likely be more exposed to infection with the virus if they don’t have it than they would be if they stayed home.