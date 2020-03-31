County fire departments changing ambulance call protocols

Fire departments in Kenosha County are changing the way they handle ambulance calls during the COVID-19 crisis in an effort to keep paramedics safe and to try to protect the public from the spread of the virus.
Department administrators have been meeting on weekly conference calls and working with local hospitals, emergency management and the Kenosha County Division of Health on creating protocols for paramedics, from the protective clothing and masks they are wearing to how they are advising patients at scenes.
“We’re definitely in collaboration with not only Kenosha Fire, but with all the Kenosha County fire agencies,” said Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke. “We’re all doing very similar things. We’re getting early information from dispatch, and we’re limiting contact with our crews.”
Decreased call volume
So far, fire officials in the county said, their emergency call volume has actually decreased in recent weeks as people have followed Gov. Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order, with thousands of county residents shifting to working from home, and others on layoff or furlough as non-essential businesses have closed.
Fire chiefs reported relatively few 911 calls from people having medical emergencies that appear to be related to the coronavirus.
“I think the public is reacting pretty well,” said Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer. “They’re reaching out to 211 (with questions about the virus); they’re reaching out to their primary provider.”
Change in call protocol
Guy Santelli, Kenosha Fire Department’s fire prevention bureau chief, said people in the public should expect a shift in how paramedics respond to calls.
First, he said, dispatchers answering 911 calls will screen callers for possible COVID symptoms — whether they have a fever, chills or a persistent cough — so paramedics will be prepared when they arrive.
“That’s the starting point, people are being asked questions by dispatchers that they would never have been asked in the past,” said Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson.
Then, Santelli said, dispatchers will ask patients to come outside to meet paramedics if possible. If a person is unable to come outside, they can expect to initially see just one paramedic in protective gear, including masks and goggles, come inside to assess the person. Paramedics treating patients will be wearing more personal protective gear than they would in the past, including masks. They are also putting masks on patients, even those who have called for help for unrelated symptoms.
“The physical appearance of the paramedics might be alarming, but it’s for everyone's protection; it's for our protection and the patient’s protection,” Santelli said.
Another change — the department is no longer allowing a family member to ride along in the ambulance with a patient to the hospital. Santelli said that change has been made to limit the exposure of family members to anything they might contact in the ambulance.
Similar protocols are being followed by fire departments around the county.
One of biggest shifts
One of the biggest shifts in protocol is what paramedics are advising patients at scenes. For people who may have COVID-19 symptoms but are not critically ill with shortness of breath or other symptoms that need hospital intervention, paramedics will be advising people to stay at home and seek care through a doctor rather than take an ambulance ride to the emergency room.
“If a patient is showing signs of COVID-19 but not in distress, we will suggest they go by their own vehicle or suggest they call their primary care physicians,” Wilkinson said. “That way we’re not clogging up the emergency rooms.”
Santelli said it also protects patients from going to hospitals where they would likely be more exposed to infection with the virus if they don’t have it than they would be if they stayed home.
“We want to prepare the public to realize we might not give them a ride to the hospital if they're not in dire need,” Santelli said. “We don’t want to overload our hospital system.”
People who are advised to stay home and seek care through their doctor are being left with a flyer that explains how to care for people with COVID-19 at home, and gives a list of more critical symptoms to watch for that would require a 911 call and hospitalization.
Emergency services in areas around the country where the virus has been prevalent have been making similar changes.
Initial reaction positive
So far, fire officials said, members of the public have been accepting of the changes.
“It is so prevalent in the news that I think everyone is seeing it. You can’t turn on a news outlet without seeing someone in PPE,” Pleasant Prairie’s Roepke said. “I would not think that people in the Kenosha area would think we’re immune or excluded from that.”
Capt. Jason Witte of the Salem Lakes Fire Department said that that paramedics in his department have treated appear to understand the changes, including the fact that they now put masks on all patients, not just those suspected of the virus.
“In fact, we had one guy with a traumatic leg injury,” Witte said. “When we got to the hospital, they said he could take the mask off, and he told them, ‘No thanks, I’d rather keep it on.'”
Concerned about COVID-19?
