County Food Bank announces free food distribution Tuesday
County Food Bank announces free food distribution Tuesday

  • Updated
KENOSHA COUNTY FOOD BANK

Volunteers with the Kenosha County Food Bank distribute food at Carthage on June 24. Another will be held in Kenosha on Tuesday.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS FILE

The Kenosha County Food Bank Inc., in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, Gordon Food Service and other local organizations will host an additional trailer-to-trunk food distribution this week.

It will be held on Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. in the former Chase Bank parking lot, 2222 63rd St., in Kenosha.

The free food distribution of top-tier products (dairy, produce, pork and chicken) is open to the public and serves to reduce waste and help farmers while allowing households to eat well.

The food distribution event will be conducted in a “trailer-to-trunk” fashion where participants drive their vehicles through a designated lane and have boxes placed in their trunks/back seats.

Free food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with no proof of income required.

For more information about Kenosha County Food Bank, its partners and projects, visit its website at www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org.

Topics