County food pantries list updated needs
SHALOM CENTER

Lisa Sanders, director of programs and operations, right, and Lynn Kancian, food pantry manager, pack boxes of food for distribution at the Shalom Center on Tuesday. The Shalom Center Food Pantry saw a 20 percent increase in clients between March 16 to March 31 despite open hours being shortened. The food pantry serves grocery needs to the public on Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Groceries are served to the public via curbside pick-up. The requirements to receive food are: you must be a Kenosha County resident, show an ID, and have a bill with your current address. The food pantry accepts donations and is asking for milk, cereal, and cleaning supplies including disinfectants.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is publishing a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha

Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha

Donations accepted 8:30-a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly, spaghetti sauce, eggs

Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper

Sharing Center

25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor

Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535

Food products needed this week: Fresh produce

Non-food products needed this week: None

Women and Children’s Horizons

To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.

Food products needed this week: None

Non-food products needed this week: Cleaning Supplies

Grace Welcome Center

2006 60th St., Kenosha

Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday

Food products needed this week: Canned meats (tuna, chicken and beef stew), jelly, cereal, Hamburger Helper

Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bleach

Vivent Health

1212 57th St., Kenosha

To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644

Food products needed this week: None

Non-food products needed this week: Household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.

