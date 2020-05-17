County food pantries list updated supply needs

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center is publishing a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.
This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.
Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:
Shalom Center
4314 39th Ave., Kenosha
Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.
Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles
Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes
Salvation Army
3116 75th St., Kenosha
Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday
Food products needed this week: Jelly, spaghetti sauce
Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene items, laundry soap
Sharing Center
25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor
Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535
Food products needed this week: Fresh produce
Non-food products needed this week: Toothbrushes, toothpaste
Women and Children’s Horizons
To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.
Food products needed this week: None
Non-food products needed this week: Cleaning Supplies
Grace Welcome Center
2006 60th St., Kenosha
Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday
Food products needed this week: Canned meats (tuna, chicken and beef stew), jelly, cereal, Hamburger Helper
Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bleach
Vivent Health
1212 57th St., Kenosha
To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644
Food products needed this week: None
Non-food products needed this week: Household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items
Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry
701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church)
Donations accepted 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday; 7 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month
Food products needed this week: None listed
Non-food products needed this week: None listed
For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links toresources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
