County golf courses opening for play Friday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to saturated conditions, the season will begin with a requirement that carts must remain on cart paths only. This will be strictly enforced, and violators will be required to walk the rest of their round, with no refunds offered.

Scrambles to open season

A Spring Scramble will be held to open up the season at Brighton Dale on Saturday, April 24. This is a four-person, 18-hole scramble with prizes valued at over $5,800. The entry fee is $59 per player, which includes the greens fee, a cart, a boxed lunch and prizes, including a chance for a foursome to win a 2021 Adult Walking Value Package.

For seniors, Brighton Dale will host its Senior Scramble on Friday, April 30. This is also a four-person, 18-hole scramble that has prizes valued over $2,600 and costs $55 per player. This also includes the greens fee, a cart, a boxed lunch and prizes.

Brighton Dale Links is comprised of 45 championship holes. The White Birch and Blue Spruce courses are 18-hole, par-72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively. The Red Pines Course is a nine-hole, par-36 layout of over 3,500 yards. Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 in the Town of Brighton.