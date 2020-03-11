County golf courses to open March 12

Golfers will see upgrades as Kenosha County's public golf courses open for the season beginning Thursday, March 12.

The county's courses include Brighton Dale Links, 830 248th Ave., and Petrifying Springs Golf Course, 4909 Seventh St.

At Brighton Dale, the 7,000-yard White Birch course has been fully upgraded to the specifications of the master plan developed by Lohman Quitno Golf Design and implemented over the last couple of years.

“The White Birch now boasts the best bunkers in Wisconsin after reconstruction and installation of Better Billy Bunker liners and Fredonia Bunker Sand in all of them,” said Dan Drier, PGA professional and general manager of golf operations for Kenosha County. “The master plan has created a very challenging yet player-friendly course that is always in great condition, at a fantastic value.”

Brighton Dale also features the 6,700-yard Blue Spruce course and the 3,500-yard, nine-hole Red Pine.

At Petrifying Springs, Drier said new, continuous cart paths will be completed this season, following up on other recent improvements.