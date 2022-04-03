County, group plant pinwheel display to mark national Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

Members of the Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter and Kenosha County officials braved the springtime snow Saturday to plant 185 pinwheels in the lawn at 85th Street and Sheridan Road, just north of the Kenosha County Job Center.

The number of pinwheels signifies the number of children involved in documented cases of child abuse and neglect in Kenosha County in 2021.

During a brief ceremony, Kenosha County officials expressed their appreciation to the group for shining a spotlight on this important issue during national Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

“Our Division of Children and Family Services, Circuit Court and District Attorney’s Office staff work year-round to identify and address cases of child abuse and neglect — with the ultimate goal of protecting and strengthening children and families across our county,” Ron Rogers, Division of Family Services director, said.

The pinwheel display will be up throughout the month of April.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0