County Health Department: Avoid gatherings while practicing faith

As Passover begins today and Easter Sunday approaches, the Kenosha County Division of Health is urging people to practice their faith while also observing the state’s Safer-at-Home order.

While the order allows individuals to leave their homes for limited essential activities, it does not permit gatherings of more than 10 people in a room or confined space at a time.

A confined space is not only limited to indoor gatherings, but also includes any defined space, including parking lots and festival grounds. This includes religious gatherings, drive-in services, weddings and funerals.

“We recognize that this is a difficult limitation for many who are accustomed to practicing their faith with others, particularly at this time of the year,” said Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County Health Officer. “But we also know that staying safer at home and avoiding gatherings with those outside your household is key to fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.”