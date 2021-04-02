County Health Department to receive $100K grant from DHS to help with COVID-19 vaccine effort

The Kenosha County Public Health Department has been awarded a $100,000 grant by the state Department of Health Services to help promote its COVID-19 vaccination effort.
It is one of 100 grants totaling $6.2 million awarded statewide, and one of several that will benefit Kenosha County. The investment aims to increase vaccinations by supporting organizations that serve as trusted messengers within their communities, build vaccine confidence, and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations.
“This major investment to promote health equity in Wisconsin is essential to bounce back from the pandemic together,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Ongoing efforts to distribute the vaccine safely, efficiently, and equitably must include strategies to ensure that vaccines reach communities that face barriers to accessing medical care and people who may have a justifiable mistrust of the medical community and vaccines. We are excited that we can support our partners on the ground in their communities doing this work."
Through federal funding, DHS was able to add an additional $3.1 million dollars to the initial $3.1 million investment, which allows more organizations to be awarded grant money. Each applicant was required to submit a plan that included the geographic area or target population they serve and a strategy to help overcome barriers to vaccination.
Kenosha County Public Health will use the funds to: Create culturally appropriate and CDC-compliant messaging about the COVID-19 vaccine for target communities with a focus on community specific anxiety and false narratives; develop and implement strategies to disseminate new vaccine messaging through a variety of media and live events; and to implement equitable vaccine distribution methods.
“We want to make sure that access to the COVID-19 vaccine and accurate information about it reaches all corners of our community," said County Executive Jim Kreuser. "This grant will help us to do that, and to do it quickly — so we can get to the herd immunity that we’re seeking and begin to move beyond this pandemic. I thank Governor Evers and the state Department of Health Services for their support of our efforts.”
Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the funds will be used in coordination with the Vaccine Equity Task Force to reduce barriers to access the vaccine and address vaccine hesitancy.
“As the vaccine rollout continues, we are putting a major emphasis on its equitable distribution in Kenosha County," Freiheit said. "This grant will allow us to really zero in on the Wilson Heights, Lincoln Park and Uptown neighborhoods — places where we know there is great need."
Other grant recipients
Other entities that serve Kenosha County among the groups that will receive $100,000 each are:
• The Wisconsin network of Urban League affiliates will use the funds to conduct a COVID-19 outreach, education, and access initiative — Back to Better — targeting Black and other underserved communities in southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha. The goal is to communicate vital COVID-19 vaccine information in culturally appropriate ways and help remove barriers to acceptance of and access to the vaccine through Community Advisory Teams, education video and social messaging campaign, webinars and/or workshops, popup events, hosting clinics, and incorporating vaccine education into existing programs.
• UniteWI will use the funds to launch a COVID-19 campaign to address the gap in knowledge and understanding about COVID-19 and the vaccine, as well as implement the Pathways to Immunization protocol, which includes training for community health workers in several cities, including Kenosha.
“This pandemic has highlighted existing health inequities in Wisconsin and across the nation,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This grant program is rooted in the understanding that community-based organizations and trusted messengers are in the best position to promote acceptance of COVID-19 vaccination and increase accessibility to the vaccine within their communities.”
This DHS grant program is part of Wisconsin’s broader efforts to advance racial and geographic equity in the COVID-19 vaccination program.
In addition to the $6.2 million grant program, DHS has also invested $3 million to supplement current vaccine equity work being done by existing partners. Additional equity efforts include prioritizing vaccine orders for tribal partners, community health clinics, and Federally Qualified Health Centers—all of which provide services in underserved communities, as well as expanding vaccine access through mobile vaccination teams, community-based clinics, and Wisconsin’s employer-based vaccine clinic program.