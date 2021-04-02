County Health Department to receive $100K grant from DHS to help with COVID-19 vaccine effort

Kenosha County Public Health will use the funds to: Create culturally appropriate and CDC-compliant messaging about the COVID-19 vaccine for target communities with a focus on community specific anxiety and false narratives; develop and implement strategies to disseminate new vaccine messaging through a variety of media and live events; and to implement equitable vaccine distribution methods.

“We want to make sure that access to the COVID-19 vaccine and accurate information about it reaches all corners of our community," said County Executive Jim Kreuser. "This grant will help us to do that, and to do it quickly — so we can get to the herd immunity that we’re seeking and begin to move beyond this pandemic. I thank Governor Evers and the state Department of Health Services for their support of our efforts.”

Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the funds will be used in coordination with the Vaccine Equity Task Force to reduce barriers to access the vaccine and address vaccine hesitancy.

“As the vaccine rollout continues, we are putting a major emphasis on its equitable distribution in Kenosha County," Freiheit said. "This grant will allow us to really zero in on the Wilson Heights, Lincoln Park and Uptown neighborhoods — places where we know there is great need."

