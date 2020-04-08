County health director: Thank public health workers, state projects peak hospital need ahead
View Comments
top story

County health director: Thank public health workers, state projects peak hospital need ahead

  • Updated

Kenosha County health officer Jen Freiheit gave "the biggest thank you out there" to public health care workers in recognition of the 25th Anniversary of National Public Health Week.

Her remarks came during her weekly update to the Kenosha County Board, and she asked others to do the same using #thankyoupublichealth. 

She added that by late Tuesday the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County had increased to 127.

Of those, 55% have had a fever, 70% have presented with a cough, 18% have had a sore throat and 13% are asymptomatic.

“This is a very special week in the world of public health. It’s actually the 25th Anniversary of National Public Health Week," she said.

“But right now we are in the midst of the most challenging public health crisis that any of us have seen and in addition we’re also distanced, most of us working home intensely busy caring for our communities and working to try and end this pandemic. So, our work is typically behind the scenes and now we’re in the public spotlight.

"In one sense it’s good that people are now understanding what public health is and what public health does. I wanted to take a moment . . . to really put the biggest thank you out there to the over 60 public health staff in the Kenosha County Division of Health and all the amazing, amazing work they’re doing."

She told the County Board that the State Health Department expects April 15 to May 1 will hit peak need for hospital resources

“So, a little over a week from now, through the end of the month is really where we expect to see the most cases, the most potential deaths and things that could really peak our resources in the health care system," she said.

Freiheit hed shot

Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine County reports its first COVID-19 death
Local News

Racine County reports its first COVID-19 death

  • Updated

One person in Racine County, a man in his 70s, has died from complications related to COVID-19. It marks the first death caused by the novel coronavirus in the county, one of more than 35 deaths reported statewide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics