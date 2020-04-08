County health director: Thank public health workers, state projects peak hospital need ahead

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha County health officer Jen Freiheit gave "the biggest thank you out there" to public health care workers in recognition of the 25th Anniversary of National Public Health Week.

Her remarks came during her weekly update to the Kenosha County Board, and she asked others to do the same using #thankyoupublichealth.

She added that by late Tuesday the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County had increased to 127.

Of those, 55% have had a fever, 70% have presented with a cough, 18% have had a sore throat and 13% are asymptomatic.

“This is a very special week in the world of public health. It’s actually the 25th Anniversary of National Public Health Week," she said.

“But right now we are in the midst of the most challenging public health crisis that any of us have seen and in addition we’re also distanced, most of us working home intensely busy caring for our communities and working to try and end this pandemic. So, our work is typically behind the scenes and now we’re in the public spotlight.