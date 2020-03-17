County health director: "This is what we train for;" of 4 cases, 3 are in same family

The quickly changing response to the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the Kenosha County Division of Health to provide timely information to the public, health director Jen Freiheit told County Board members during an emergency response teleconference Tuesday night.

“We are trying to be as communicative as possible,” Freiheit said. “Unfortunately, it’s changing not day by day, not even hour by hour. It’s changing minute by minute. We try to get an update out and an hour later it’s obsolete.”

She referred to the coronavirus as “The Big One” – the type of novel public health situation that will require a coordinated, proactive response and will not be over quickly.

Freiheit started her career during the Anthrax scare of 2002 and 2003, was part of the Monkey Pox response in 2003, the pertussis response in 2004 and 2005, the mumps outbreak in 2006, the measles outbreak in 2008 and was the regional coordinator during the H1NI outbreak in 2009.

“I have participated in many different health emergencies,” said Freiheit, former city of Milwaukee's top health deputy. “This is the big one. . . This is the Super Bowl of our public health career. . . This is why we all got into public health – to do good and to make a difference.”