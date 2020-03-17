County health director: "This is what we train for;" of 4 cases, 3 are in same family

The quickly changing response to the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the Kenosha County Division of Health to provide timely information to the public, health director Jen Freiheit told County Board members during an emergency response teleconference Tuesday night.
“We are trying to be as communicative as possible,” Freiheit said. “Unfortunately, it’s changing not day by day, not even hour by hour. It’s changing minute by minute. We try to get an update out and an hour later it’s obsolete.”
She referred to the coronavirus as “The Big One” – the type of novel public health situation that will require a coordinated, proactive response and will not be over quickly.
Freiheit started her career during the Anthrax scare of 2002 and 2003, was part of the Monkey Pox response in 2003, the pertussis response in 2004 and 2005, the mumps outbreak in 2006, the measles outbreak in 2008 and was the regional coordinator during the H1NI outbreak in 2009.
“I have participated in many different health emergencies,” said Freiheit, former city of Milwaukee's top health deputy. “This is the big one. . . This is the Super Bowl of our public health career. . . This is why we all got into public health – to do good and to make a difference.”
She said her staff, which recently increased by nine nurses after schools closed, is prepared for the challenge.
“Our Division of Health staff is amazing,” Freiheit said. “The workload is astronomical. We are working 12- to 14-hour days. It’s pretty nuts. But this is what we train for. This is what we do.”
Freiheit said as of Tuesday night 50 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kenosha County.
Four tested positive, 21 tested negative and 25 tests were still pending. Of the four positive cases, three are family members who had traveled and been in contact with another positive case.
However, the first positive case was a 59-year-old woman with no known contact to anyone who had tested positive.
“She had no travel history and she had no close contact with anybody that was COVID positive,” Freiheit said. “That means it is being spread amongst the community.”
She said Kenosha County took proactive measures and is mobilizing resources to mitigate the spread.
“We implemented a lot of measures before we even had a positive case,” Freiheit said. “That was an effort to be very proactive.”
On Wednesday health department staff, in coordination with Kenosha County Emergency Management, will begin to discuss what actions will need to take place if America goes on national lockdown like in Italy, Spain and China.
She said it is difficult to predict how long it will take to “flatten the curve.”
“H1N1, which wasn’t even this severe, took 10 months until we really started pulling out of it,” Freiheit, said. “So we’re in this for the long haul.”
Even though Italy has been on lockdown for over a month, they are still in the height of it. They haven’t event reached peak yet and they have been on severe lockdown.