County health officer answers questions about COVID-19

If I find out I’ve been a close contact with a COVID-19 case, when should I get tested?

Asymptomatic people are advised to wait five to 10 days after the contact. Testing too soon after exposure can lead to false negatives. Those with any symptoms, even if mild, can test immediately.

How should housemates handle quarantine when a member of a household tests positive?

The rest of the household should remain in quarantine for 14 days (or, if they choose, the shortened 10-day timeframe) since last contact with the COVID-19-positive individual. Those who are unable to have complete separation (no sharing of same rooms/bathroom) from the positive case should remain in quarantine for 10-14 days after the positive individual is released from isolation.

If an Illinois resident tests positive for COVID-19 at a testing site in Kenosha County, does this count toward the total number of cases here, or in Illinois?