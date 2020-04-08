County health officer reports new COVID-19 testing guidelines, cases

“So, a little over a week from now, through the end of the month is really where we expect to see the most cases, the most potential deaths and things that could really peak our resources in the health care system,” Freiheit said.

130 positive cases Wednesday

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kenosha County had 130 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Of the positive cases, 55 percent presented with a fever; 70 percent had a cough; 18 percent had a sore throat; and 13 percent were asymptomatic.

“The good news is that we have zero positive cases in any of our long-term care facilities or assisted living facilities at this time,” Freiheit said, adding she attributes this to measures in place that included visitor and distancing restrictions, disinfecting measures and limiting staff from going from facility to facility.

Freiheit said she wanted to “put the biggest thank you out there to the over 60 public health staff members in the Kenosha County Division of Health” and asked others to do the same using the hastage #thankyoupublichealth.