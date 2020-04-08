County health officer reports new COVID-19 testing guidelines, cases

People are able to be tested for COVID-19 at the discretion of their health care provider under new testing guidelines, Kensoha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit said during her weekly update to the County Board.
Freiheit said the new guidelines replace the tiered system that reserved tests for people in intensive care units and health care workers who were showing signs of the virus. It allows providers and hospitals to test others as long as they are using private labs and not the two state public health labs.
“This allows for a great deal of autonomy. Doctors can use discretion to test those who they feel need to be tested,” Freiheit said.
However, while more people can be tested, there is also a shortage of both collection kits and testing kits used by the labs, she said.
Specimens may only be sent to the Wisconsin State Lab and the Milwaukee Health Department Lab — the two public health labs — if they are for the following individuals:
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 symptoms
Patients with COVID-19 symptoms for whom rapid diagnosis is needed to inform infection control practices (labor and delivery, dialysis, aerosol-generating procedures, etc.)
Residents of a long-term care facility with COVID-19 symptoms
Residents in a jail, prison, or other congregate setting with COVID-19 symptoms
Health care workers or first responders (e.g., fire, EMS, police) with COVID-19 symptoms
Essential staff in high-consequence congregate settings (e.g., prisons or jails) with COVID-19 symptoms
Not an indication spread slowing
Freiheit said the department is working hard to answer questions it receives via email and phone, adding some have asked if a decline in number of positive cases indicates the spread of the virus is slowing.
“I caution that this is not an indication the virus is on the decline,” Freiheit said. “This is an indication that testing has gone down.”
Freiheit said Froedert South was testing about 70 people per day through its drive-thru test site and now are testing about 30 a day.
“And again, that’s a supplies issue, a laboratory testing issue,” Freiheit said. “ So, because the number of positives in some places has gone stagnant — it certainly hasn’t in Kenosha County — that does not necessarily mean we’re coming over the peak or that we’re out of the woods with regard to this coronavirus.”
Freheit said the state health department predicts Wisconsin will hit its peak need for health resources between April 15 and May 1.
“So, a little over a week from now, through the end of the month is really where we expect to see the most cases, the most potential deaths and things that could really peak our resources in the health care system,” Freiheit said.
130 positive cases Wednesday
As of Wednesday afternoon, Kenosha County had 130 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Of the positive cases, 55 percent presented with a fever; 70 percent had a cough; 18 percent had a sore throat; and 13 percent were asymptomatic.
“The good news is that we have zero positive cases in any of our long-term care facilities or assisted living facilities at this time,” Freiheit said, adding she attributes this to measures in place that included visitor and distancing restrictions, disinfecting measures and limiting staff from going from facility to facility.
Freiheit said she wanted to “put the biggest thank you out there to the over 60 public health staff members in the Kenosha County Division of Health” and asked others to do the same using the hastage #thankyoupublichealth.
“This is a very special week in the world of public health. It’s actually the 25th Anniversary of National Public Health Week,” Freitheit said, adding it is usually a celebratory time. “But right now we are in the midst of the most challenging public health crisis that any of us has seen, and in addition, we’re also distanced, most of us working home intensely busy caring for our communities and working to try and end this pandemic.”
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Journey Church, 10700 75th St., hosted a free food giveaway Sunday in a drive-thru style process, coordinated by the Journey Church Disaster R…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.