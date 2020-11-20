County health officer: "What will it take?" for public to take COVID-19 seriously

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of cumulative deaths in Kenosha County as of Friday was 120.

“We are averaging 1.5 deaths per day in Kenosha County right now,” Freiheit said. “It is tragic and we don’t see a slowdown coming because we need community compliance.”

While the running total of deaths being posted on the state Division of Health dashboard showed an increase of nine deaths from Thursday to Friday in Kenosha County, there is a lag in the reporting system. It does not represent the actual number of people who died in a 24-hour period.

Freiheit said there were 12 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County during the last week. Of those 12, six were males and six were females, ranging in age from 60 to 98. On Friday, the Kenosha County fatality percentage was 1.4%, compared to the statewide percentage of 0.9%.

“Our hospitalizations are still high and the number people on ventilators is up today (Friday),” Freiheit said. “We are not nearing capacity, but we are keeping a close eye on it.”

As of Friday there were 59 people hospitalized in Kenosha County, 12 of whom were on ventilators. For the past couple of weeks, the number of people hospitalized has ranged between 50 and 62.