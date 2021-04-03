 Skip to main content
County Highways BB and D to see closures for utility work
County Highways BB and D to see closures for utility work

The temporary closure of portions of two rural highways in Brighton and Paris were announced this week to accommodate infrastructure work.

Highway BB (Seventh Street) in Brighton between Highway 75 (248th Avenue) and 264th Avenue closed Thursday, April 1, and will remain closed for roughly one month as We Energies crews install a natural gas main down the westbound lane of the roadway.

Motorists are asked to use the posted detour will be posted. Access to the project area will remain for local traffic.

Highway D in Paris is scheduled to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, for culvert replacements.

The work area includes the stretch of Highway D (176th Avenue) between Highway N (38th Street) and Highway 142 (Burlington Road). The closures are expected to run from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway MB (136th Avenue) or Highway 45 (200th Avenue) as an alternate route.

