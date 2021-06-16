County hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone, 'inching along' toward herd immunity

More than 50 percent of all Kenosha County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have now received at least one dose, Health Director Jen Freiheit said late Tuesday.

“We have achieved our 50 percent milestone,” Freiheit said. “Of all the eligible people, which is (age 12 and up), we’re at 51.5 percent.”

Citing newly updated data, Freiheit also noted:

20.5% of all 12- to 15-year-olds in Kenosha County have received at least one dose.

31.2% of all 16- and 17-year-olds have received at least one dose.

54.9% of the 16+ population overall have received at least one dose.

To reach the goal of herd immunity, 75% of county residents need to be vaccinated.

“So, we’re getting there,” Freiheit said. “We’re inching along. If we can even get to 60%, I’ll be much happier. Seventy percent would be really, really good and would put the virus to bed.”

Since the first case was reported in 2020, 15,905 Kenosha County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, of which 59% were reportedly asymptomatic. According to county data, 312 have died, 153 of whom were age 80 or older.