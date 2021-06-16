County hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone, 'inching along' toward herd immunity

More than 50 percent of all Kenosha County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have now received at least one dose, Health Director Jen Freiheit said late Tuesday.
“We have achieved our 50 percent milestone,” Freiheit said. “Of all the eligible people, which is (age 12 and up), we’re at 51.5 percent.”
Citing newly updated data, Freiheit also noted:
20.5% of all 12- to 15-year-olds in Kenosha County have received at least one dose.
31.2% of all 16- and 17-year-olds have received at least one dose.
54.9% of the 16+ population overall have received at least one dose.
To reach the goal of herd immunity, 75% of county residents need to be vaccinated.
“So, we’re getting there,” Freiheit said. “We’re inching along. If we can even get to 60%, I’ll be much happier. Seventy percent would be really, really good and would put the virus to bed.”
Since the first case was reported in 2020, 15,905 Kenosha County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of early Wednesday, of which 59% were reportedly asymptomatic. According to county data, 312 have died, 153 of whom were age 80 or older.
Also for the first time this week, Freiheit said Kenosha County finally had 14 consecutive days of a downward trajectory in COVID cases across the data. That was the goal last May when measures were put in place to flatten the curve.
“Our numbers are decreasing,” Freiheit said. “We finally have over two weeks of all of our metrics on the decline. That is the first time since this whole pandemic began.”
Hospitalizations, deaths, the percent of positive cases and the number of positive cases were all down.
“We’re looking at like 30 metrics per day, and all have shown 14 days of decline,” Freiheit said.
Several factors are responsible for the decrease in the number of cases, including both an increase in the number of people being vaccinated and a decrease in the number of tests being conducted.
“It’s certainly helping to keep the numbers low,” Freiheit said of the vaccine.
She added that the number of people being tested at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside clinic has decreased significantly — to less than 10 per day at times.
“Very, very few people are getting tested,” Freiheit said. “If you aren’t testing many people, then of course our percent positive and our case rate is going to be low.”
Delta variant
Freiheit added that the new concern is the Delta variant, which health experts warn could become the dominant strain in the U.S., as it accounts for about 10% of all new cases.
“Nobody that I know of is testing for it here at this time,” Freiheit said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling it “a variant of concern,” since it appears to be more transmissible and can cause more severe disease or reduce the effectiveness of vaccines or treatments. The Delta variant has reportedly been found in 74 countries and is the dominant strain in the United Kingdom, where it appears to be about 60% more transmissible than a previous strain there known as Alpha.
A British study released Monday reported, however, that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offers “solid” protection against hospitalization due to the Delta variant. A full, two-dose vaccine of the Pfizer vaccine reportedly offers 96% protection against hospitalization, according to Public Health England.
Freiheit said one of her concerns surrounding the Delta variant is that it’s impacting children more than other variants.
A full list of county vaccination providers can be found at kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com.