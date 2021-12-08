County honors K9 Riggs, Deputy Tifft; Riggs back on active duty

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 Riggs, who has returned to active duty after having recovered from a gunshot wound sustained in the line of duty, and K9 Deputy Terry Tifft were honored during the Kenosha County Board meeting Tuesday night.

Riggs and Tifft, who have been a team since 2014, received a Certificate of Recognition and a standing ovation at the meeting. The certificate, signed by Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and County Board Chairman John O’Day, was presented by Vice-Chair Monica Yuhas “in recognition and appreciation of their hard work and courage in the line of duty.”

“We are proud of their achievements and grateful for the work they do to promote public safety in Kenosha County,” Yuhas said.

On the morning of Oct. 21, Tifft responded with Riggs and other officers to the Benson Corners convenience store and gas station in Bristol in an attempt to locate a suspect involved in a double homicide in Chicago. The suspect was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle matching the description of one at the location.

When the suspect fled on foot from the scene, Tifft released Riggs in pursuit. The man, 33-year-old Allen Brown of Countryside, Ill., shot Riggs in the head after the dog tackled Brown to the ground. Brown was then shot and wounded by deputies.

Riggs, an 8-year-old German shepherd, was initially transported to Harris Pet Hospital in Paddock Lake and then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Ill., for further treatment.

Veterinarian Jennifer Herring said the bullet entered Riggs’ forehead and skirted through the muscle along his skull, exiting through the back of his head. The path of the bullet was visible through the muscle, and there was some bruising to his brain, Herring said.

Riggs was released from the veterinary hospital on Sunday, Oct. 24, and was welcomed home by dozens of canine officers and their police dogs, along with Kenosha deputies, local first responders and family members.

“After a miraculous recovery, Riggs underwent a post-injury evaluation and was deemed fit to return to full duty, which he did on Nov. 29,” Yuhas said. “Riggs and Deputy Tifft displayed remarkable resilience and bravery during this dangerous ordeal, which demonstrated the potential for harm that all of our law enforcement officers face each day they are on duty.”

Tifft said Riggs suffered no neurological damage, and the kennel that works with the K9 officers put him through a variety of assessments.

“They made sure he could still perform narcotics detection, and we had to do some work around gunfire to make sure he wasn’t skittish or shy,” Tifft said. “He passed all that with flying colors, so he’s back to full duty.”

Since his return, Tifft said Riggs’ presence in the squad car did help already with one noncompliance issue.

“He heard the dog barking and decided to comply,” Tifft said of the suspect.

