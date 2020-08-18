County hopes to hold onto aging siren system as long as it can

It’s a sound that’s alarming in every sense of the word.
And it’s a sound designed to save lives.
A network of emergency outdoor sirens that covers most of Kenosha County has been in effect for decades — and continues to be a source of advance warning for tornadoes and other potentially destructive events.
But with the advent of new technology, the sirens might one day fall silent.
So says Horace Staples, director of the Kenosha County Emergency Management Division.
“Most of our sirens are between 10 and 15 — and maybe even 20 — years old,” Staples said. “The technology is old.”
Although the sirens are maintained and repaired, the county has no plan to replace individual units should they become inoperable, Staples said.
There are 35 sirens situated throughout the county, said Staples, who has held the Emergency Management position for three years and is a lieutenant with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, with which he has served for 25 years.
The siren system began in the early 1970s as part of the federal Civil Defense program.
“We didn’t have as many sirens back then,” Staples said.
Kenosha County assumed responsibility for the emergency warning program — and the sirens — in the early 1990s, he said.
The sirens are activated by radio-frequency signals sent from the 911 dispatch center in the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, Staples said.
“There’s a control panel, and they basically throw a switch to activate them,” he said.
The sirens can be set off as a group or individually.
They are powered by electric motors connected to electrical transmission lines. They range between 112 and 133 decibels and generally can be heard for a couple of miles, he said.
“But it also depends on the amount of infrastructure around where they are located,” he said.
“The siren in Brighton can be heard for 10 to 15 miles because there’s really nothing taller than the siren itself.
“In the city of Kenosha, with the sound bouncing off the different structures, it might go two miles out or even five miles out. That’s why those sirens are in close proximity.”
Some sirens rotate 360 degrees while others are stationary and produce sound in a 180-degree span.
They are of varying ages and power, feature different designs and were manufactured by a variety of firms — chiefly University Park, Ill.-based Federal Signal Co.
But all are maintained and repaired by a Marengo, Ill.-based firm called Fulton Siren Services.
Staples doesn’t have figures on how much the sirens cost new, but he said the county spends about $20,000 annually for their repair and maintenance.
Sirens are mounted on steel and wooden poles up to 80 feet tall as well as on buildings such as fire stations.
Most of the sirens are on public property such as municipal buildings and schools, but several are on privately owned land, including the Sportsmans Club at Powers Lake in Randall .
“A large concentration of the sirens — about a dozen — are in the city of Kenosha, of course, but a lot of our bigger sirens are west of I-94,” Staples said.
A countywide test of the sirens occurs at 10:30 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, he said.
For actual emergencies, the sirens are activated under three conditions:
A tornado has been sighted by a trained spotter or by law enforcement.
The National Weather Service sees rotation and believes the formation of a tornado is highly possible.
A severe thunderstorm warning with hurricane-force winds (winds at or in excess of 74 mph) is issued.
The sirens do not sound for an “all clear” when warnings expire, Staples said. As new warnings or sightings occur, the sirens are sounded again.
The Kenosha County Emergency Management Division also offers emergency notifications — from weather alerts to chemical spills — to citizens on their cell phones. To subscribe to the free service visit kenoshacounty.org and drop down to the Sherriff’s Department box, then click on Emergency Management.
There are also numerous severe weather-alert apps available on the internet that can be tailored to individual users.
Some 100 volunteer “tornado spotters” across Kenosha County aid in determining whether to activate the sirens, Staples said.
The spotters take a two-hour class led by a National Weather Service meteorologist that teaches them how to differentiate funnel clouds from other cloud formations.
“We really welcome individuals who know the difference between an actual funnel cloud versus just dark clouds that look threatening,” Staples said.
Sirens have been activated for real emergencies at least four times in recent memory, he said, most notably before two tornadoes touched down in a freak storm on January 7, 2008.
One struck Wheatland, the other hit Somers. A total of 105 homes sustained damage, with 27 of them destroyed, mostly in Wheatland.
No major injuries were reported, Staples said.
“And we had no loss of life.”
The sirens also were activated during storms that blew through the county on Monday, Aug. 10.
He stressed that the sirens are meant to be heard by people who are outdoors.
“Sirens were basically used for the farming community,” he said. “That’s pretty much how they started. They were supposed to notify people who were outdoors that a funnel cloud or tornado had either been spotted or was in the area and they should take shelter immediately.”
The sirens can also be heard indoors in some places, but that is becoming less common as newer homes have stronger sound-dampening features, he said.
The advent of technology such as smart phones — which can provide emergency alerts in a multitude of ways — might one day render the sirens obsolete, he said.
“We have not erected any new sirens in a very long time,” he said. “
“They have long life spans, and with the maintenance we provide for them we want to make sure they are up and running.”
But many government entities are shying away from sirens because of cell-phone features and the fact that people don’t spend as much time outside as they once did.
“Some counties have said they are not going to do it any longer,” Staples said. “They say it’s going to be up to your individual town or village to have and operate a siren.
“Here in Kenosha County, the county executive’s office says, ‘We check them over, we’re paying for their maintenance and we’ll keep them for as long as we can.’
“If they start to fail, we might start looking at alternative methods.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.