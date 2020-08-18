County hopes to hold onto aging siren system as long as it can

“We didn’t have as many sirens back then,” Staples said.

Kenosha County assumed responsibility for the emergency warning program — and the sirens — in the early 1990s, he said.

The sirens are activated by radio-frequency signals sent from the 911 dispatch center in the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, Staples said.

“There’s a control panel, and they basically throw a switch to activate them,” he said.

The sirens can be set off as a group or individually.

They are powered by electric motors connected to electrical transmission lines. They range between 112 and 133 decibels and generally can be heard for a couple of miles, he said.

“But it also depends on the amount of infrastructure around where they are located,” he said.

“The siren in Brighton can be heard for 10 to 15 miles because there’s really nothing taller than the siren itself.

“In the city of Kenosha, with the sound bouncing off the different structures, it might go two miles out or even five miles out. That’s why those sirens are in close proximity.”