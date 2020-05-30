County identifies seven establishments with positive cases

The Kenosha County Division of Health on Saturday identified the seven establishments that it earlier reported have positive cases of COVID-19.
The Division of Health said it was disclosing the establishments in cooperation with the businesses, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The Kenosha News also had filed a Freedom of Information request for the information.
These businesses do not have an “outbreak” situation, which the state defines as two or more positives in one workforce, the county said. They each only have one positive employee/case, as of now, who are each being isolated at this time.
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the businesses are working actively with the Division of Health. She encouraged other businesses that may see COVID-19 cases to participate in contact investigations and share information with employees and patrons.
“We do not wish to stigmatize these and other businesses, nor is it meant to shame them into compliance,” Freiheit said. “We would, however, like to make the public aware that COVID-19 is still widespread in our community. And knowing that 26% of Kenosha County positive cases are without symptoms, it is reasonable to assume that there are people carrying the virus in any given location — not just these seven establishments.”
If you were at one of these facilities recently, the county recommends that you get tested at the National Guard Community Testing site from June 1-6 at Westosha Central High School.
“We do not intend to publicize every business in the future that has a positive case, but ask that businesses help us in being able to provide lists of patrons that may have come into contact with a positive case.” Freiheit said.
Details on the affected businesses:
Dukes Country Saloon, 2324 18th St.; Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., and Mikki’s Rat Race Lounge, 8735 Sheridan Road, had previously decreased the number of seating and the latter two have a mandatory mask policy for all employees and will require all customers to wear a mask and leave if sick starting next week. All are encouraging employees to stay home if sick and to not return until testing results come back negative or to quarantine for 14 days if a close contact to a positive case.
“We are taking precautions and taking this seriously,” said Jerry Cousin, owner of both Dukes and Coins.
Two of the businesses have not had their dining rooms open since March, are providing only carry out, and therefore risk of virus spread is considered low. These establishments are Saigon Panda, 3105 80th St., and DeRangos, 2135 31st St. Both businesses are screening employees, have educated about symptoms with employees, and are wearing masks.
Two gas stations had a positive employee, but again, risk is considered low as the Division of Health contact traces any close contacts (i.e.: anyone within 6 feet of the positive person for longer than 15 minutes). These businesses are Kwik Trip, 8800 75th St., and Stateline BP, 12720 Sheridan Road. Both closed for a day to clean and will soon have Plexiglas between customers and employees. The positive employees at both of these establishments were asymptomatic.
All businesses have received paper information from the Kenosha County Division of Health explaining what to do if an employee tests positive.
In the coming week, Environmental Health Sanitarians will go over the Kenosha County Kickstart Plan with each establishment to ensure that they know how to keep their employees and customers safe.
Concerned about COVID-19?
