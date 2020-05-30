County identifies seven establishments with positive cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kenosha County Division of Health on Saturday identified the seven establishments that it earlier reported have positive cases of COVID-19.

The Division of Health said it was disclosing the establishments in cooperation with the businesses, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The Kenosha News also had filed a Freedom of Information request for the information.

These businesses do not have an “outbreak” situation, which the state defines as two or more positives in one workforce, the county said. They each only have one positive employee/case, as of now, who are each being isolated at this time.

Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the businesses are working actively with the Division of Health. She encouraged other businesses that may see COVID-19 cases to participate in contact investigations and share information with employees and patrons.

“We do not wish to stigmatize these and other businesses, nor is it meant to shame them into compliance,” Freiheit said. “We would, however, like to make the public aware that COVID-19 is still widespread in our community. And knowing that 26% of Kenosha County positive cases are without symptoms, it is reasonable to assume that there are people carrying the virus in any given location — not just these seven establishments.”